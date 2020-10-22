From classic to creative, find a French toast to suit your morning mood…

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the most Instagrammable. And one dish that particularly pops on your feed is French toast. In our endless quest for the city’s best breakfasts, we’ve rounded up 12 of the most drool-worthy French toasts in Dubai…

Somewhere

One of the most photogenic French toasts in Dubai, Somewhere’s version is inspired by spicy, milky karak tea, with cool soft serve on the side and warm karak poured at the table (Dhs57).

Somewhere, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Sat to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thu and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 329 5182. instagram.com/somewhere/

Cocoa Room

Sink your knife into this Nutella-stuffed French toast, drizzled with maple toffee sauce and served with malt ice cream and peanut crumble (Dhs35 delivered).

Cocoa Room, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 12.30pm. instagram.com/cocoaroomae/

The Sum of Us

Sweet meets saline in this salted caramel French toast, pepped up with candied pecans and croissant butter ice cream (Dhs58).

The Sum of Us, Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, World Trade Centre, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Stomping Grounds

For an Arabic twist on French toast, try this kunafa version of akkawi cheese-filled brioche, with homemade date ice cream, a white chocolate cone, saffron cream and pistachios (Dhs72). This Jumeirah 1 cafe also offers a classic French toast with berries (Dhs54), and a Lotus French toast with fairy floss, Lotus biscuit crumb and speculoos sauce (Dhs68).

Stomping Grounds Cafe, Jumeirah 1, Sat to Wed 7.30am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 7.30am to 12am. stompinggrounds.ae

Tom&Serg

Sometimes the simple combinations are the best, such as this classic French toast with poached plum, salted caramel and creme anglaise (Dhs42).

Tom & Serg, Al Joud Centre, 15A St, Al Quoz, Sun to Thu 8am to 4pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 6pm. tomandserg.com

Brunch & Cake

Everything about this cafe has been conceived with the ‘gram in mind, and this nutty French toast (Dhs65), topped with almond and buttercream, cornflakes and almond crumbs is sure to pop on your feed.

Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. brunchandcake.ae

Mitts & Trays

Take your pick of the classic French toast with berries and cream, or plump for the hazelnut-chocolate ganache and caramelised banana (Dhs49).

Mitts & Trays, City Walk and Bluewaters Island, daily 9am to 12am. instagram.com/mittsandtraysuae/

Izu Bakery

Chef Izu Ani offers a slice of Parisian perfection with his classic combination of French toast, berry compote and caramel cream (Dhs55).

Izu Bakery, Galeries Lafayette Dubai Mall, daily 10am to 6pm. instagram.com/izubakery

Desert Garden

With its fluffy hat of pashmak (Persian fairy floss), caramelised banana, fresh berries and caramel sauce, this French toast is as sweet as it looks.

Desert Garden, 609 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, daily 8am to 1am. instagram.com/desertgarden.uae

Couqley

When you think of French toasts in Dubai, it’s hard to go past the classic comfort of Couqley’s luscious pain perdu, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce (Dhs52).

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A JLT, daily 12pm to 1am. couqley.ae

Slab

When you want your French toast with a bit of heft, seek out Slab’s cornflake-crusted version, with a moist-maker of maple syrup and the freshness of berries.

Slab, Mercato Mall, Jumeirah 1, weekdays 9am to 10pm, weekends 9am to 11pm. instagram.com/slab.dxb

Sarabeth’s

This pretty saffron milk toast is topped with fresh berries, pistachios and whipped cream (Dhs59). For purists on the hunt for French toasts in Dubai, there’s also a crunchy apple French toast with raspberries and caramel sauce (Dhs59).

Sarabeth’s, City Walk, daily 7.30am to 11.30pm. instagram.com/sarabeths.uae/

