UFC 254: Get ready for the return of The Eagle – Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sponsored: The reigning champion takes on Justin Gaethje on October 24…

Crowd favourite Khabib Nurmagomedov is returning to Abu Dhabi this weekend to take on Justin Gaethje in UFC 254. In his first fight since 2019’s UFC 242 in the UAE capital, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is ready for his return to the octagon on October 24.

Khabib hopes to retain his lightweight title and undefeated status on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island on Saturday night, in the final bout of a 14-bout card, with the seven-fight main card expected to start from 10pm UAE time.

Gaethje has arrived in Abu Dhabi on top form as the interim champion, after Khabib was unable to make it to the octagon to face Tony Ferguson in March due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, The Eagle is now back and ready to retain his title in a much-anticipated match up.

We already know Khabib is a big fan of the capital, so we’re sure he will be raring to go. “All the time I come back here to the UAE and fight in Abu Dhabi. For me, it’s like I’m fighting in my home. I feel great with this. This is an amazing place,” said Khabib previously.

The event will be the final bout in a 59-fight, five-day mega series called Return to Fight Island. The co-main event will see the middleweight division’s number one contender Robert Whittaker taking on number three contender Jared Cannonier.

Fans of the heavyweight division should look out for Walt ‘The Big Ticket’ Harris who will be facing Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov. The UFC Fight Island safe zone bubble has housed more than 2,500 people to ensure a safe and secure fight series.