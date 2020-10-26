It’s not just art fans that will be flocking to the newly opened hotel…

Leaving your dog behind when you go on a relaxing staycation is a thing of the past as there are so many pet-friendly hotels available in the city. One artsy hotel that has just joined the list is the newly opened Hotel Indigo in Downtown Dubai.

The hotel welcomes all furry friends, not just dogs, to join their hoomans for a getaway with rates starting from Dhs450 for a standard room.

Here’s what makes it pawsome…

When you arrive, you and your pet will be greeted with a welcome pet pack that consists of an array of treats for your pet to devour on their stay. Toys will be provided, too.

In your room, there will be an eco-friendly pet bed waiting for your pet to ensure he gets a purr-fect night sleep.

For your meals, you can choose to dine on the terrace at social eatery, Open Sesame or in the comforts of your own room if you wish to relax. You won’t have to look at your pet giving you the sad eyes, as they will enjoy a pet-friendly treat on the house.

After a night’s rest, the following morning, the whole family will get to enjoy a delicious breakfast at Open Sesame. Your pet can dig in and refuel with their very own food and water bowl.

When you make your bookings pick the petcation offer to avail or call the hotel to make your booking and mention your bringing your pet with you.

About Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

The hotel is found close to the banks of the Dubai Canal and much for the story surrounds the Creek and how it flows from Old Dubai to the cosmopolitan landscape of Downtown Dubai.

The hotel features art and books provided by the Alserkal Cultural Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA gallery and is home to a not-so-secret bar. There’s even a state-of-the-art gym, a yoga studio, two treatment rooms and a 25-metre outdoor pool.

Hotel Indigo, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, until 20 Oct 2021, prices starting from Dhs450 per night. Tel: (0)4 210 2222. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Images: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai