Sponsored: Take your whole tribe for a family staycation at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeriah…

Just in time for the midterm break, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeriah has unveiled a new collection of interconnecting family rooms and suites. With a range of configurations available, these family-focused spaces promise extra room for your tribe, at an affordable price.

Family rooms and suites

Depending on the size of your group and the age of your children, the following interconnecting rooms and suites are available at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Deluxe Family Room – two generous interconnecting rooms, with a king bed in one room and two queen beds in the second room.

Deluxe Two-Bedroom Family Suite – an expansive layout consisting of a suite with a separate living room, dining table and king-size bedroom connected to a deluxe room with two queen beds.

Waldorf Astoria Two-Bedroom Family Suite – for the ultimate in space and comfort, there’s a residential-sized suite with living room, dining room, kitchen and private bedroom featuring a king-sized bed, connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.

Family Fun package

To coincide with the school holidays, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is offering a Family Fun package that includes daily breakfast and late check-out of 2pm, giving you extra time to enjoy the lagoon pool and 200-metre stretch of private beach.

Also included in the Family Fun package is a VIP check-in lounge for children, plus a 10 per cent discount at the Waldorf Astoria Shop, stocked with games, toys and the famous Waldorf Astoria bear.

Family-friendly features

Inside your family room or suite, you’ll find special touches to make every member of your group feel at home. There’s child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows, plus kid-friendly activities and toiletries.

If you’re travelling with an infant or toddler, the staff can provide everything from a baby cot to essentials such as wipes, bottle warmers, baby baths and child-proof plugs for added peace of mind.

When it comes to dinner time, rest assured that there’ll be a healthy selection of children’s meals available, both for in-room dining and in the hotel’s restaurants, complete with children’s cutlery and table activities to keep them entertained.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Family Fun packages from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. Email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.