When it comes to Dubai hotel resorts that take you to a different place entirely, few do it better than Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. With its Thai-style villas, blue lagoon pools and golden beach, it transports you to paradise in Thailand, without leaving Dubai.

With a hotel such as this, you might expect prices for stays to be at the slightly higher end of the scale, but right now, UAE residents can enjoy a staycation at Anantara The Palm, from as little as Dhs600 per night.

Included in the exclusive offer is breakfast for two people at the poolside Crescendo restaurant or the cute Revo Cafe. Additionally, you’ll enjoy a 25 per cent discount at the hotel’s stunning and award-winning restaurants, such as their Asian kitchen, Mekong.

That’s not all either. You can also avail a 25 per cent discount on selected activities, plus 25 per cent off relaxing treatments at the luxurious Anantara Dubai Spa. Bonus point: all of the treatment rooms face onto the famous lagoon.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort offers its guests an idyllic escape from reality, with a number of aquamarine pools and a 400-metre stretch of private beach. Opt for the one or two bedroom Beach Pool Villas or the incredible Over Water Villas for direct beach access.

For a wonderful place to visit for afternoon tea or evening cocktails, check out the calming ambience of The Lotus Lounge. With cushy seating and floor-to-ceiling windows, you can gaze out into the distance at the Arabian Gulf.

Looking for a sundowner spot to graze on fresh seafood and toast to the sunset on an epic staycation? Check out The Beach House, which is a beachy terrace restaurant that leads onto the sand.

In the special offer, a standard room is Dhs600, exclusive of charge, municipality fees and VAT. Fancy stepping it up a notch? You can save up to 25 per cent off accommodation in any room or villa at the resort.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai, exclusive UAE residents staycation from Dhs600 per night. Tel: (04) 567 8888. anantara.com

Images: Provided