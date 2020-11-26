When you can’t travel to paradise, find paradise a little closer to home…

It’s likely that most of us have missed out on the opportunity to escape to somewhere overseas this year. While there are a few places open to tourists, the expense of going abroad isn’t an option for everyone.

That’s why we’re lusting over the stunning new Al Shamal Ocean View Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. The luxurious villa comes with a private sundeck overlooking the ocean, private pool, and serene garden with a personal cabana.

It’s the ultimate haven for a relaxing weekend away, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just ready to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Included in your experience are welcome drinks on arrival, daily sunset drinks at the ocean view deck, a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment and in-villa breakfast.

Additional activities you can enjoy include a lavish picnic overlooking the Arabian Gulf, exclusive barbecue experiences on the beach, or a relaxed DIY in-villa barbecue where guests can be their own chef.

Situated directly on the shore, the sundeck is the ideal spot to watch the sunset and unwind with a loved one. Inside, the interior is monochromatic and modern, with a four poster bed and plenty of lounging space.

Prices for the night start from Dhs6,977++ per night which includes the drinks, spa treatment and breakfast. The hotel is located just over an hour away from Dubai, on a private stretch of beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

There are 32 luxury villas within the resort, and each one has its own swimming pool, a large deck and direct beach access.

Al Shamal Ocean View Villa, Ritz Carlton Al Hamra Beach, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs6,977++. Tel: (07) 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided