Sand Sherpa has launched overnight camping experiences in the protected zone…

Camping among the dunes is one of the UAE’s ultimate outdoor experiences. And now homegrown operator Sand Sherpa wants to make that experience more accessible to all, by launching self-driving camping trips within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

This picturesque patch of land has previously been off-limits to campers in their own vehicles. But with Sand Sherpa, you can bundle your family into your 4WD and set off for an overnight stay. With groups limited to just five cars, this is an intimate experience.

The off-road adventure begins with a briefing from the Sand Sherpa team, where you’ll learn how to safely navigate the desert terrain in your own 4×4, while disturbing the natural environment as little as possible.

Once you reach the campsite at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the crew will bring you to your own camper trailer, which can accommodate up to two adults and three children. The trailers feature a fridge/freezer, barbecue grill and other camping essentials, such as tables, chairs and lighting. All you need to do is bring your own food, drinks and bedding.

This experience may be all about getting back to nature, but when nature figuratively calls, you’ll be glad to known that the campsite is kitted out with shower and bathroom facilities.

You won’t be the only ones spending the night in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, which is home to Arabian oryxes, gazelles, reptiles and birds. The next morning, you can take a walk through the surrounding ghaf forest or watch a falcon show, before bundling back into your 4WD for the return trip home.

The Sand Sherpa self-driving camping experiences starts at Dhs1,950 per couple for weekend bookings. Bespoke camping trips are also available.

Visit: sandsherpa.com