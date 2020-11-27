Sponsored: Bisous 2020, we’re ready for something new…

It’s time to wave au revoir to 2020 and welcome the start of a brand new year, and where better to do it than Dubai’s Parisian hotspot, Bagatelle? The popular nightlife destination will be pulling out all the stops for the special occasion.

Guests are invited to dine, drink and enjoy the night from the comfort of their exclusive table at Bagatelle Dubai. You can expect a live DJ as well as a singer, who will be on-hand to get the vibes going from start to finish.

Welcome the new year in style at midnight with Bagatelle’s typical joie de vivre. The much-loved a la carte menu will be on offer, featuring some of our favourite dishes including the truffle pizza and the truffle chicken as well as lobster linguini and tuna tartare.

If you’re looking for somewhere to let loose and enjoy yourself this New Year’s Eve, Bagatelle Dubai is the place to do it. The sparkling night is set to be one to remember, as the venue is pulling out all the stops.

Each person is required to spend a minimum of Dhs1,300 at the New Year’s Eve event. This should be booked and paid for by December 25 at the latest in order to secure your spot at one of the hottest destinations in town.

Should you need to cancel, or reduce your group size, this will have to be done before December 28, or you’ll lose the chance to receive a refund. You’ll find Bagatelle Dubai on the first floor of Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road at the Trade Center Area.

Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, December 31, 8pm til late, Dhs1,300. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. reservation@bistrotbagatelledubai.com. bagatelledubai.com

