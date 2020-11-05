Which brunch adventure will you choose?

This weekend, we welcome back old favourites to the Dubai brunch scene and say hello to some new faces… From indulgent feasts to low-key family affairs, these are the new Dubai brunches to book this weekend.

For giving back: Pink Caravan brunch at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club

The Ladies Challenge Cup comes to Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club this Friday, in conjunction with breast cancer charity Pink Caravan. Dress in your best pink frock for this feelgood event, which includes a charity auction and giveaways.

Ladies Polo Brunch, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Wadi Al Safa 5, , Dubailand, Fri Nov 6, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbles, half-price for ages six to 12, under 6 free. Tel: (0)56 545 8391. fnbreservations@habtoorpoloresort.com

For all-out indulgence: Traiteur brunch

One of Dubai’s most iconic – and boujie – brunches is back: the inimitable Traiteur brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai. Sit back on the waterfront terrace and indulge in French-Mediterranean cuisine (think charcuterie, French cheeses and a showstopping seafood buffet bearing unlimited lobster, prawns and caviar).

Traiteur Brunch, Brasserie du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Fri 1pm to 4.30pm. Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with sparkling, Dhs775 with Champagne, Dhs895 with premium Champagne. Tel: (04) 602 1814. hyattrestaurants.com

For five hours of fun: Motorino’s birthday brunch

Motorino has been dishing out some of Dubai’s finest pizzas for a year now, so to celebrate their birthday, they’re hosting a massive five-hour brunch on Friday, November 6. Dhs329 buys you unlimited drinks and serves of Motorino’s signature pizzas, pastas, starters and desserts.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Fri Nov 6, 5pm to 10pm. Dhs329 including house drinks. Tel: (0)56 216 5027. motorinodubai.com

For sultry Tokyo vibes on the Palm: Hanami brunch

Japanese stunner Hanami is launching a new brunch on Palm Jumeirah this Friday. From 12.30pm to 4pm, the Matsuri Brunch at Hanami includes unlimited Japanese street-food dishes to share, free-flowing drinks, and a DJ on the terrace.

Matsuri Brunch at Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks, ages six to 12 Dhs199, kids under six free. Tel: (04) 581 1234. facebook.com/hanamidxb/

For a Thursday night meat fest: Graze Supper Club

One for the meat lovers, Graze Gastro Grill & Bar has just launched a new Thursday night supper club. The menu showcases josper-grilled steaks, smoked brisket and short ribs, with classic steakhouse sides and cheesecake for dessert. Graze also offers a Saturday Grazing Feast, from 1pm to 6pm. Prices start at Dhs225 for a three-hour package.

Supper Club, Graza Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Thu 7pm to 11pm. Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

For a brunch and pool day: Solo Gusto at Raffles

Tossing up between brunch and a pool day? Raffles has the perfect package for you. The Solo Gusto alfresco brunch includes three hours of Italian dining and drinks, from 1pm to 4pm, plus all-day access to the hotel’s pool, which is open from 8am to 8pm.

Solo Gusto brunch, Raffles Dubai, Umm Hurair 2, Fri 1pm to 4pm (pool open 8am to 8pm). Dhs400 with hours drinks, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs150 ages 12 to 15, under 12s free. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

For alfresco chills: Billy’s Brunch at Bai Bar & Terrace

Launching this Friday, Billy’s Brunch at Bai Bar & Terrace, at the Radisson Blu Dubai Canal View, promises a relaxed alfresco afternoon. The brunch runs from noon to 5pm, with three-hour packages starting from the moment you place your first order. Expect crowd-pleasing starters such as ribs, crispy squid and salads to share, followed by a choice of mains and a dessert board.

Billy’s Brunch, Bai Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, Fri noon to 5pm (3-hour bookings). Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft, Dhs450 with prosecco. Tel: (04) 875 3300. radissonhotels.com

For families: The Playhouse Brunch at Swissôtel Al Ghurair

The popular Playhouse family brunch is back at Swissôtel Al Ghurair. Every Friday, the Liwan restaurant will delight little ones with its experiences, including Little Chef cooking class and Little Green Fingers gardening activities. The family-friendly menu includes grills, pastas, healthy popcorn and mocktails, while parents can enjoy the live cooking stations dishing out braised short ribs, antipasti and desserts.

The Playhouse Brunch, Liwan, Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Rd, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs160 for soft drinks, Dhs80 for ages six to 12, five and under eat free. Tel: (04) 293 3270. swissotel.com