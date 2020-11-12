Sponsored: Get involved with Dubai Fitness Challenge at the Jebel Ali mall…

Dubai Fitness Challenge is officially underway and we’re excited to tell you about a brilliant activation happening daily at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali. The popular mall is hosting free yoga classes every day throughout the month, from 7am to 8am.

From now until November 28, yogis can register for free on the Festival Plaza website to book their place at one of the sessions. Participants will need to bring their own mat, towel and water, and the class will be led by yoga expert Yogi Dayana.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect at the free Festival Plaza yoga classes:

While you’re there, why not check out some of the great outlets available? You’ll even get exclusive discounts at a selection of Festival Plaza Mall hotspots. Visitors can enjoy deals such as 25 per cent off breakfast at Marks and Spencer and Denny’s and 75 per cent off on body care and supplements at Life Pharmacy.

By taking part in the yoga class, you’ll also get buy one get one free at Jamaica Blue as well as two pairs of sunglasses for Dhs600 at Optix 20/20. The mall is just down the road from Dubai Marina and just over 10 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, Tecom and Barsha South.

Park in Entertainment Parking, level 1 for the yoga session, and to find the mall by car, take Exit 25 on Sheikh Zayed Road or Exit D57W Yalayis street on Al Khail. There is a dedicated Hala taxi stand and free shuttle bus available from Energy metro station and the RTA bus station.

Register for free at dubaifestivalplaza.com.