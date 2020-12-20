Talk about going off with a bang…

Global Village never does things by halves. Rated one of the best tourist attractions in the world, this cultural hub is currently celebrating its 25th season – and organisers are pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve, with seven incredible fireworks displays at Global Village.

In keeping with its international message, Global Village will be setting off fireworks at midnight for seven different timezones. The first dazzling display will take place at 8pm UAE time, when the clock strikes 12 in China. Then, at 9pm, there’ll be another round as midnight ticks over in Thailand.

At 10pm local time, guests will welcome the New Year in Bangladesh, followed by 10.30pm for India and 11pm for Pakistan.

At midnight, of course, we’ll be counting down to the UAE’s very own New Year, with the most incredible Global Village fireworks on display. Then, to finish the festivities with a bang, there’ll be one final fireworks show at 1am, as Moscow, Russia, welcomes 2021.

What’s happening at Global Village on New Year’s Eve?

Along with the seven fireworks shows at Global Village on New Year’s Eve, visitors can expect family entertainment, shopping and dining from 4pm when the gates open.

There’s no main stage, pavilion or street entertainment this year, due to precautionary measures, but the Kids’ Theatre will be running shows until 9.30pm, with characters including Ben and Holly, Chotta Bheem, PJ Masks and clowns. The Global Village Stunt Show promises high-speed thrills.

The Global Village Carnaval will be in full swing, with scores of games and more than 30 rides.As part of the New Year Carnaval, you can purchase a wristband that gives you unlimited rides for the night. They’re priced at Dhs150 online, or Dhs110 for children up to 1.3 metres tall.

Global Village, New Year’s Eve extended hours, 4pm to 2am. Dhs15, free entry for under threes, over 65s and people of determination. Visit: globalvillage.ae/en/