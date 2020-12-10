Want the best seat in the house when the clock strikes 12?

The Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve fireworks and light show is one of the most spectacular in the world. To give yourself an Instagram-worthy view of all the action, book one of these Dubai New Year’s Eve deals with Burj Khalifa views.

99 Sushi

If you’re feeling particularly flush, book one of the restaurant terrace tables at 99 Sushi, which will give you an uninterrupted view of the Burj Khalifa. It’ll set you back a cool Dhs4,500, inclusive of a 14-course meal, free-flowing drinks, and a glass of Champagne at midnight.

99 Sushi, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to midnight, Dhs3,500 for indoor seat, Dhs4,000 for outdoor lounge area, Dhs4,500 for outdoor table. Tel: (04) 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Beau Rivage Bistro

One of the more affordable options for Burj Khalifa views on New Year’s Eve, Beau Rivage Bistro is offering a generous buffet of international flavours, including live cooking stations and desserts, paired with free-flowing drinks. There’s live entertainment and spectacular views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa from the outdoor terrace. Prices start from Dhs495.

Ground Floor, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Business Bay, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with house drinks, Dhs660 with house and bubbly. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

Cartagena

A decadent New Year’s Eve awaits at the top of the JW Marriott Marquis, with 360-degree views of the city and the glittering Burj Khalifa. Expect a momentous banquet packed with the explosive flavours of Latin America and beyond. Mrs Buendia’s dancers and resident DJ Kio will keep you entertained while you wait for the countdown.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 9pm to 1am, Dhs799 house, Dhs899 bubbles. Tel: (04) 560 1799. @hotelcartagenadxb

Distillery

Downtown Dubai’s Distillery is throwing a Coyote Ugly party this New Year’s, with an American menu of wings, jalapeno poppers, brisket and burgers. An outdoor seat with Burj Khalifa views costs Dhs949 for three courses and unlimited drinks. Indoors, seats are priced at Dhs449.

Distillery, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. @distillerydubai

Karma Kafe

Karma Kafe is bringing the glitter to Downtown Dubai, with a Sequin Samurai party on New Year’s Eve. Catch incredible Burj Khalifa views form the Karma Kafe terrace, with happy hour from 5pm to 9pm, a food and drinks package from 9pm to 1am, and a cash bar after that.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 5pm to 2am (package 9pm to 1am), from Dhs600. Tel: (04) 565 722. @karmakafedubai

La Mezcaleria

La Mezcaleria’s party-ready rooftop is a prime spot to be on New Year’s Eve. Expect a menu of tasty Tex-Mex cuisine, matched cocktails, DJ tunes and live entertainment. Prices for a Burj Khalifa-view seat start at Dhs1,500.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi Hotel, Level 27, B1 Entrance, from 8pm. Dhs1,000 fountain table, Dhs1,200 lounge and window tables, from Dhs1,500 Burj Khalifa view. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Level 43 Sky Lounge

Hightail it to the lofty Level 43 Sky Lounge, at Four Points by Sheraton on Sheikh Zayed Road, for a bird’s-eye view of the Burj Khalifa (and the rest of Dubai). It’s Dhs800 for a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks, from 8pm to 2.30am.

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 2.30am, Dhs800. Tel: (0)56 414 2213. level43lounge.com

Roka

One of the better value deals going around, Roka has set a minimum spend of Dhs550 per person for a seat on the view-blessed terrace (it’s Dhs450 per person for an indoor table). There’s a choice of a la carte dining or a set menu, and there are two seatings available, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, or the prime time slot from 9.30pm.

Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, or 9.30pm to late. Minimum spend of Dhs550 on the terrace (Dhs450 indoors). Tel: (04) 439 7171. Email: reservations@rokarestaurant.ae. @rokadubaiofficial

STK Downtown

Catch all the action of Burj Khalifa from STK Downtown. Get the night off to a flying start with happy hour from 5pm to 9pm, then sit down for your New Year’s feast from 9pm to 1am. A cash bar will be in operation from 1am to 2am.

STK Downtown, from Dhs1,300, Tel: (04) 425 3948 or reservations@stkdubaidowntown.com

Taikun

Taikun restaurant and lounge is hosting a Goldfinger-themed New Year’s Eve party, with scintillating live performances throughout the evening. If you can draw your eyes away from the stage, the garden area here boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. The four-hour package includes a set menu of pan-Asian flavours, paired with free-flowing drinks.

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Dhs1,999 house drinks, Dhs2,499 prosecco, Dhs2,999 Champagne. Tel: (04) 528 3780. @taikundubai

Mood Rooftop Lounge

From the Mood Rooftop Lounge at The Meydan Hotel, soak up an unobstructed view of Downtown Dubai, including the sparkling Burj Khalifa. Enjoy live entertainment from DJs Aseel, Amory and Tamer and Kefah & African band, with a set menu of food and drinks for a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 per person.

Mood Rooftop Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, 6pm to 3am, Dhs1,500 minimum spend per person. Tel: (0)54 440 0227. @moodrooftopdubai

Treehouse

The terrace at Treehouse at Taj Dubai boasts seriously good views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. There’s a range of packages to choose from, including bottomless drinks, live grills and fresh oysters.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 8pm to 1am, cash bar 1am to 4am, Dhs1,750 for a table at Treehouse Garden, Dhs1,950 for a table at Treehouse Lounge and Terrace, Dhs17,000 for a VIP table (up to 8 people) including Champagne and premium spirits.

Vietnamese Foodies (unlicensed)

Fan of Vietnamese food? Head here for an all-you-can-eat table-service menu with unlimited street food favorites, live DJ, party favors and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa’s fireworks. Get your tickets for Dhs699 per person for indoor seating and Dhs899 per person for outdoor seating.

Vietnamese Foodies, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (04) 554 2090, @vietnamesefoodies

Weslodge

Weslodge Saloon hosts the highest New Year’s Eve party in Dubai, offering 360-degree views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. Expect hip-hop and RnB beats serves alongside a specially curated brunch, featuring Canadian and classic festive plates, handmade cocktails, champagne and world-class bourbons – all expertly paired plate by plate.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 9pm to 1am, from Dhs799. Tel: (0)4 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

For something a little different…

Atmosphere

If you feel like you’ve seen the Burj Khalifa fireworks from every angle, then Atmosphere’s New Year’s Eve party promises a fresh outlook. Watch the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks from inside the building itself. The privilege doesn’t come cheap, with seats priced at Dhs3,000 for a nine-course menu, free-flowing Champagne and cocktails for seven hours. But the bragging rights? Priceless.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 1am, Dhs3,000 (Dhs300 deposit required). secret-parties.com