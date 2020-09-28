This Dubai icon has been ranked in the top 10 per cent of global attractions
Global Village is making a global impact…
We’ve never doubted the popularity of Dubai’s Global Village. A celebration of all things international – and everything that’s great about living in this multi-culti melting pot – Global Village has long been one of the city’s favourite attractions.
Now, the rest of the world has cottoned on to its charms, with TripAdvisor awarding Global Village the 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award. The travel platform has ranked Global Village in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.
#Dubai’s @GlobalVillageAE ranks in top 10% of attractions worldwide by travelers and tourists, receiving an award from @TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020 https://t.co/N5OmCa8PX7 #tourism pic.twitter.com/JuivDfAwAE
— Dubai Tourism (@dubaitourism) September 28, 2020
The ranking assesses popular travel and tourism destinations around the world, celebrating “the favourite hotels, restaurants, airlines and destinations among travel enthusiasts”. It is based on data gathered from 400 million active monthly users on TripAdvisor.
Dubai’s Global Village is in illustrious company, sharing the Traveler’s Choice Award with Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Europa Park in Germany and Universal Studios in Singapore.
What’s in store for the new season
With an expected launch date of October 25, this year’s Global Village is shaping up to be bigger than ever.
To celebrate the 25th season Silver Jubilee at Global Village, there will be 26 cultural pavilions, including newcomers Russia and Cambodia. Returning pavilions will include Afghanistan, Africa, Al Sanaa and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Turkey, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.
There will also be some exciting new initiatives from Global Village. These include the world’s largest virtual concert, which will bring together 2,500 performers from more than 100 countries.
Global Village tickets
Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.
The park will operate Saturday to Wednesday, 4pm to midnight (with last entry at 11.30pm), and Thursday and Friday, 4pm to 1am, with last entry at 12.30pm).
Mondays will be dedicated family days, open to families and women only. If a public holiday happens to fall on a Monday, the park will be open to all visitors.
For more information on the upcoming season, visit: globalvillage.ae/en/