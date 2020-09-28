Global Village is making a global impact…

We’ve never doubted the popularity of Dubai’s Global Village. A celebration of all things international – and everything that’s great about living in this multi-culti melting pot – Global Village has long been one of the city’s favourite attractions.

Now, the rest of the world has cottoned on to its charms, with TripAdvisor awarding Global Village the 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award. The travel platform has ranked Global Village in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.



The ranking assesses popular travel and tourism destinations around the world, celebrating “the favourite hotels, restaurants, airlines and destinations among travel enthusiasts”. It is based on data gathered from 400 million active monthly users on TripAdvisor.

Dubai’s Global Village is in illustrious company, sharing the Traveler’s Choice Award with Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Europa Park in Germany and Universal Studios in Singapore.

What’s in store for the new season

With an expected launch date of October 25, this year’s Global Village is shaping up to be bigger than ever.