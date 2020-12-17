Who’s ready to say goodbye to 2020?

Without knowing quite how we got here, December is nearly over meaning New Year’s Eve is just around the corner. After a considerably rocky 2020, it’s almost time to say hello to a brand new year, and what better way to do that than by watching a spectacular firework display?

Here are all of the dazzling firework displays taking place in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2020…

Burj Al Arab

See incredible New Year’s Eve fireworks lighting up the sky around the iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, the world’s only seven-star hotel.

Burj Khalifa

It has been confirmed that, once again, a spectacular firework display will go on around the Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve. Timings are yet to be confirmed.

Emirates Golf Club

Spend the evening being entertained by live tribute acts from Stevie Wonder and Rod Stewart and a dazzling fireworks show to ring in the New Year.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Not only can you catch two larger-than-life firework shows at Dubai Festival City Mall on New Year’s Eve, you’ll also catch its renowned IMAGINE show, with lasers, lights, fountains and music. Firework timings are 9pm and 12am.

The Palm

Palm Jumeirah is no stranger to a spectacular firework display, which usually comes from Atlantis, The Palm. We wonder if it will be there or at The Pointe this New Year’s Eve.

Town Square Dubai

There are set to be huge celebrations at Town Square Dubai on December 31 with live performers, entertainment and attractions, rounded off by a dazzling firework show.

Images: Getty