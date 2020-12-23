Sponsored: Gate Avenue is the place to be for the best Winter Vibes…

It’s the time of the year where you’ll struggle to keep us indoors for long. All we want to do in winter is relax and enjoy alfresco movies, listen to live music under the stars and hang out with our loved ones.

Winter Vibes at Gate Avenue, DIFC is the ultimate place to be this alfresco season. There’s jazz nights happening every Thursday and Friday until January 8, showcasing some of the best live music on offer including trumpet player and singer, Ronald Baker, on December 24 and 25.

On December 31 and January 1, discover American soul songstress, Monique Thomas, who will be taking to the stage to help you welcome in the new year. Also on the bill is Faby Medina who will be performing on January 7 and 8.

The Jazz Garden is priced at Dhs180 minimum spend per person, with tickets available via PlatinumList. Stalls will be provided by Vibe Cafe, Gudee Pizza, BiteMe Burgers and more. It’s located within the Gate Avenue, the new retail, lifestyle and cultural destination by DIFC.

If you love live comedy, then you need to check out Dubomedy, a free event at Gate Avenue Promenade near the Vibes Cafe in DIFC. Every Wednesday at 7.30pm, you’ll be able to see some of the city’s best comedians take the stage.

Outdoor movies are one of our favourite parts about winter in Dubai, and Gate Avenue has launched a brilliant new one. Catch your favourite flicks from Elf to The Holiday, every Monday at 6pm for free.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, movies – Monday 6pm to 8pm (free), Comedy – Wednesday 7.30pm (free), Jazz – Thurs to Sat 7.30pm (Dhs180 min spend) until January 8. difc.ae