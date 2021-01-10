This busy stretch in Jumeirah is punching well above its weight in the food and coffee stakes…

Al Wasl Road in Jumeriah is undergoing a foodie renaissance, with a stack of brilliant restaurants and cafes opening recently. From authentic Portuguese to contemporary Japanese, Barcelona-born cafes to Australian-accented coffee shops, this bustling strip has become one of Dubai’s most exciting dining destinations.

Here are 10 of the best Al Wasl Road restaurants and cafes to check out right now…

Lana Lusa

Set within the new Wasl 51 development in Jumeirah 1, Lana Lusa is probably the most attractive restaurant that opened in 2020. Everything has been painstakingly custom-made by Portuguese artisans specifically for the venue, and the menu features family recipes from founder Jessica Viveiro. Think bacalhau croquettes, garlic prawns, and flaky pastel de natas. Read our full review of Lana Lusa here.

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb

Saya

The third branch of photogenic Saya Caffe has now opened in Wasl 51. Expect the brand’s signature explosion of pink blooms, Instagrammable interiors (including a black-and-white 2D room), hot drinks and desserts.

Saya Caffe, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 1am. @sayacaffe.ae

Brunch & Cake

Just a few doors down, Barcelona transplant Brunch & Cake also courts the Instagram crowd, with its stunning interiors and eye-popping dishes. You can even dine in these bubble domes, overlooking Al Wasl Road.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

Forever Rose

While we’re still on the subject of Instagram, Forever Rose cafe at Boxpark is a serious contender for the city’s prettiest eatery. The monochrome 2D interiors will make you feel like you’re dining in a storybook, with the odd pop of colour courtesy of deep-red roses and pastel pretty cakes. The mushroom risotto with musakhan chicken is one of the tastiest cross-cultural mash-ups we’ve encountered.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Rd, Boxpark, daily 8am to 11pm. @foreverrosecafe

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

We’ve been wondering where chef Akmal Anuar (of 3 Fils fame) would pop up next – and now we have to wonder no more, with the news that he’s heading up the kitchen at brand-spanking Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori. Located in the Galleria Mall, Goldfish promises contemporary Japanese flavours in a casual setting. Stay tuned for our full review…

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Rd, daily noon to midnight. @goldfishdubai

Myocum

Named after the lush hinterland surrounding Byron Bay, Australia, this urban-chic eatery offers beautifully presented dishes that taste as good as they look. Visit from Friday to Sunday to sample weekend breakfast specials, such as Moroccan eggs or eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and housemade hollandaise sauce.

Myocum, No. 45 Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Rd, 8am to 9pm (coffee from 7am). @myocum_dubai

Reif Kushiyaki

Also in Dar Wasl Mall, Reif Kushiyaki delivers a cutting-edge take on street food, from namesake chef Reif Othman. Order katsu sandwiches, chargrilled skewers of chicken, beef or vegetables, and hearty bowls of ramen and truffled udon.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Rd, daily noon to 11pm. @reifkushiyaki

Kobeya

This hidden Jumeirah gem flies under the radar, but for those in the know it’s rated as one of the best places to try Kobe beef in Dubai. You’ll also find gluten-free comfort foods, such as burgers, pizzas and cakes, homemade cola, and a selection of Japanese groceries.

Kobeya, Wasl Vita Shopping Mall, Al Wasl Rd, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. @kobeya_kitchen

Late Lounge

It may only be in soft-opening stage, but fresh-faced Late Lounge is already causing a buzz, drawing the crowds in for Benedict-loaded croissants, cheesy toasts and Turkish eggs. Nab a spot on the sun-kissed timber deck for coffee and prime people watching.

Late Lounge, Al Wasl Rd (opp Dar Wasl Mall), daily 10am to 10pm (soft opening – cash only). @late.ae

Have

Another new cafe that ticks every design box is Have at Boxpark. Inside, it’s all polished concrete, whitewashed walls and neutral linens, with perfectly curated photo opps at every turn. There’s also an expansive terrace overlooking Al Wasl Road, where scores of Jumeirah residents flock every evening for specialty coffees as the sun sets. When we visited during soft opening, the service unfortunately fell short of the setting, but we’ll be back to check it out once it’s had a chance to settle into its space.

Have, Boxpark, Al Wasl Rd, daily 7am to midnight. @have.ae