‘Am I in a storybook?’ is one of the things you will ask yourself when you step inside this cafe – guaranteed! The gorgeous cafe is called Forever Rose Cafe and it opened its doors at Boxpark this November – its first location in Dubai.

The Instagrammable 2D cafe launched in Abu Dhabi just in February this year and is a big hit. And for a good reason as the cafe’s unique interiors literally look like a page out of a storybook. Don’t believe us? Check out the gallery below.

From the tables and chairs to the plates – everything is done in 2D monochrome styling. The creative interior design team even managed to make the airconditioning vents look like they belong. Now, that’s talent!

Across the cafe, you will even find monochrome artwork of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai with his horses, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and more. And yes, you got it – it’s all done in the same cool monochrome design.

The only bursts of colour here are you, the roses that adorn the room and the colourful food that comes out from the kitchen. So, it’s not just the design that will have you going back for more snaps for the ‘Gram.

On the opening of the Abu Dhabi branch, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Founder of Forever Rose stated, ‘The café is unique as wherever you take a photo, you will stand out. The room, our cups and plates are all illustrated in black and white, leaving only our customers, food and beverages in colour. This recreates a romantic notion of being a part of a fairytale.” And the same notion is followed at the Dubai branch.

So, what’s on the menu? At the cafe, you can find an array of delectable delicacies and meals – and they look amazing, so it’s a treat for the tastebuds as well as the eyes.

At its Abu Dhabi branch, there are dishes such a menu packed with elegant pastries, and sophisticated sweets such as New York Cheesecake and Pistachio Milk Cake and we hope to see similar dishes at the dreamy Dubai branch.

Gourmet coffees as well, are also on the menu in the capital come with the option to add a variety of French syrups, including extract of rose, lavender and orchid. It looks and sounds amazing.

We can’t wait to check this cafe out!

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai. @foreverrosecafe

Images: Forever Rose/social