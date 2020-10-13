If you’re looking for an Instagrammable cafe, this is it…

If you’re one of Dubai’s dedicated breakfast, cafe and Instagram crowds, we bet that Saya Caffe in City Walk is on your radar. The cafe boasts stunning flowers adorning the walls, plush pink velvet chairs and neon signs bearing positive quotes.

For those that just can’t get enough of it, a third branch is set to open in Al Wasl in October, 2020, which follows the opening of a concession cafe at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall in March, 2020. This new branch will be more of a ‘Tea House’ than a cafe.

Whilst the new venue will boast all of the recognisable features of Saya Caffe, such as a huge flower wall, the concept identity difference will be evident with a new design palette of pinks, black and white. We can’t wait to see what it looks like.

Rather than visiting for breakfast or lunch, Saya Caffe in Al Wasl is focusing on the brand’s speciality drinks and coffees, as well as sweet treats, those picture-perfect desserts and some small dishes. In short, it will be the perfect spot for that casual coffee-and-cake catch up.

If you’ve never dined at Saya Caffe, get ready for some incredible creations, both aesthetically and to the taste. It’s kind of like going to an Alice in Wonderland-tea party, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake.

Whilst we are not sure yet what will be on the menu, just some of the drinks include the signature shakes, such as the Oreo shake which comes in the cafe’s cool pink pearlescent glasses and is topped with whipped cream, M&M’s and whole Oreo cookies.

Popular desserts that might be on the menu include colorful marble cakes, soft cheesecakes, and light milk cakes, as well as some delicious sharing desserts in the form of the ‘hottie cookie’ or the ‘ultimate brownie’.

We can’t wait to check it out…

Saya Caffe, Al Wasl, Dubai, opening soon…

Images: Provided