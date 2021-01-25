The special fare is only available to purchase until January 28…

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier has launched a deal with flights starting from Dhs300 in celebration of the much-awaited festivals in the Philippines.

The one-way fare to Manila can be purchased only until January 28 but can be used for travel from March 1 to June 30, 2021.

Cebu Pacific operates daily flights from Dubai to the capital of the Philippines, so passengers can pick their dates at their convenience. Return flights run six days a week from Sunday to Friday.

As part of an on-going promotion, passengers of Cebu Pacific will also receive free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, 2021 – exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila. Those passengers with a pre-purchased 40kg baggage will also receive the 25kg on their booking at no cost.

Earlier, the airline announced extended flexible options for passengers travelling until March 31, 2021. The options included unlimited rebooking and a travel fund valid for two years. Customers can manage their bookings online and choose their preferred option through the carrier’s website.

Seat belts and other safety precautions in place.

Cebu Pacific has been rated a seven out of seven for its Covid-19 compliance and it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards.

It includes daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures.

Aircrafts are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which make the inflight transmission of Covid-19 low or virtually non-existent.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both on Google Play and the App Store.

Remember, this offer is only available for purchase until January 28, so get your bookings in.

Images: Cebu Pacific