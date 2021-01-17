One to book for your next special occasion…

Looking for an exclusive new sunbathing spot? Look no further as Drift Beach Dubai has just unveiled an upgrade to its already-chic private beach cabana. The Dhs5,000+ a day spot offers a luxurious hideaway for up to 10 guests, now complete with a new secluded swimming pool.

The temperature-controlled pool even has four solo sun loungers for those who wish to stay cool while they catch some rays. One of the most striking features of the cabana has to be the panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, to Bluewaters and beyond.

As a guest at the private beach cabana, you’ll also be able to use the main pool and beach, as well as book a table in the Provençal restaurant. If you’d prefer to enjoy lunch in the cabana, this can also be arranged.

Dishes on offer include le carpaccio de boeuf, pizzetta truffe noire and les tagliatelles aux homards, to name a few. The sophisticated beach club is found at One&Only Royal Mirage, set on the shores of Dubai Marina.

Made for special occasions, the exclusive spot is something to add to your Dubai bucket list. Prices start from Dhs5,000 for ten people on weekdays, and Dhs7,000 on weekends. You can add up to five more guests, who will be charged at Dhs500 each.

The price includes full day access to the area, complete with huge air-conditioned cabana, which has a bathroom, large lounge space, widescreen LED TV, shaded sun deck, and mini bar. Plus, the brand-new private pool overlooking One&Only Royal Mirage’s pristine private beach.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this sleek spot could be the ideal place to splash out on a lavish celebration. The cabana is also available to hire for a private dinner for between two and 10 guests, with prices from Dhs2,500.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Pool & Beach: daily 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: Sun to Tue: 9am to 7pm, Wed to Sat 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai