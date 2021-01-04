Sponsored: Drink, dine and watch the polo…

Thought a visit to Al Habtoor Polo Resort was just for watching the polo? Think again. The resort boasts a beautiful British pub, aptly named the Horse & Hound, and its a fantastic spot for drinking, dining and relaxing.

Whilst the venue is classed as a ‘British-style pub’, imagine along the higher scale of aesthetics. A spiral staircase leads into the space which is filled with high tables, soft leather seating, warm woods and exposed brick, making for an inviting scene.

From a range of beverages to comforting ‘pub grub’, the family-friendly venue is the perfect place to while away an afternoon. With huge screens showing live (and non-live) sport, its also ideal for watching the games.

Whether you’re looking for freshly-pulled beers or expertly crafted cocktails, all will be served and created by a host of knowledgeable staff and mixologists. Choose a spot near the window to gaze out across the lush greenery of the polo field.

For those who like to socialise alfresco, there’s an amazing, newly-opened pub beer garden with faux grass which leads straight out onto the polo field. High tables as well as pub benches and bean bags are dotted around, and twinkling fairy lights are strung above.

The a la carte menu is full of easy-eating and perfect-for-sharing dishes such as buffalo chicken wings, jalapeño cheese balls and salt and pepper squid. Mains include salads, classic British dishes such as fish and chips, plus plenty more.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 435 4444. habtoorpoloresort.com

Images: Provided