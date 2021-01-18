Pure Sky Lounge has transformed into a stunning gin garden…

If you like botanical cocktails, then you’ll love the new pop-up Gin Garden that’s just opened at Pure Sky Lounge at the Hilton Dubai The Walk, in JBR.

Situated on the 35th floor of the hotel, this beautiful alfresco bar offers postcard-perfect views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Sea, making it the perfect place for sunset sips.

To capitalise on those day-to-night vistas, the Gin Garden at Pure Sky Lounge is open from Tuesday to Thursday, 4pm to 2am, and Friday to Saturday, 5pm to 3am.

On the limited-edition menu, you can expect a range of specially crafted gin cocktails, from the fragrant Far East flavoured with elderflower, to the refreshing Strawberry Gin with lemon sorbet or the fruity Pure Illusion with melon and cucumber.

You can also experience a range of house-infused gins, flavoured with lemongrass, hibiscus, rosemary and cardamom, to name a few.

On Tuesday nights, the Gin Garden will be hosting a ‘Ginnie in a Bottle’ ladies’ night. From 9pm to midnight, women can enjoy three house-infused gins and bar snacks priced at Dhs129, with DJ tunes courtesy of @marinadjmagirani.

This beautiful alfresco space is also available for private hire, so if you have an event or birthday coming up, the Gin Garden could be just the ticket.

Throughout the season, the Gin Garden will be hosting a range of gin masterclasses and gin-tasting sessions, perfect if you want to broaden your horizons of this botanical-infused spirit.

Not a fan of gin? Never fear… your favourite wines, beers and spirits will still be available to order.

Gin Garden, Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Tue to Thu 4pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 318 2319. Email: Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com. @pureskylounge

Images: Supplied