And it’s completely healthy…

Seva in Jumeirah 1 is perfect if you’re looking out for a cafe that offers up tranquillity paired with tasty food and positive vibes. It’s a great place to read, catch up with friends or just spend time alone with your thoughts.

‘Seva‘ is an ancient Sanskrit word meaning ‘selfless service for the betterment of the community’ and in keeping with the title, this hidden gem is serving up a taste of all things healthy for all visitors this weekend on January 15 and 16.

Here’s what you can expect if you head on over.

Friday, January 15

CoChocolat

Trying your best to cut down on the chocolate treats post the festive season? It doesn’t have to be a struggle thanks to CoChocolat that offer up truly healthy chocolates. Their hero ingredient is cacao or cocoa and the chocolates contain many superfood ingredients. Fruit is used as a natural sweetener and only if needed, a minimum amount of refined sugar is used.

You can find these sweet treats at the entrance of Seva on both days of the weekend. They will be sharing their story and hot chocolate with visitors. Yum.

Naksha

Fan of curry? New kid on the block, Naksha will be serving up delicious curries from Sri Lanka on Friday. If you enjoy it, you can take a pack (or two) home with you.

Saturday, January 16

Jules & Nomads

If you’re having trouble sleeping, this pop-up will do you some good as Jules & Nomads will be in the house to help provide tips on how you can sleep better.

Grawtitude

Just because you’re vegan, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the finer things in life – like cheese. Healthy vegan cheeses by Grawtitude will be ready for tasting (and stocking) at Seva on Saturday.

Kombucha

Heard of kombucha? Kombucha is a fermented tea, naturally full of probiotics and healthy acids. And if you swing by Seva on Saturday you can try up and stock up.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, pop-up on Jan 15 and 16, Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com