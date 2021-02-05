Sponsored: La Ville Hotel & Suites has lots of Aces up its sleeve…

Located in the heart of City Walk, La Ville Hotel & Suites is a part of the Autograph Collection, the world’s most distinctive independent hotels. Each hotel in the collection is a product of vision, handpicked for its mark of craft, heartfelt design, and authentic sense of place. But aesthetics aside, here’s why a stay at La Ville should be high on your to-do list…

You’ll enjoy free access to Dubai’s top beach destinations

If you book a weekday stay at La Ville Hotel & Suites, you’re eligible for complimentary pool and beach access at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s private beach club, located just 10 minutes away on Pearl Jumeira. Alternatively, La Mer’s beautiful public beach is a mere five minutes’ drive.

You’ll earn Marriott Bonvoy Points

Members of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme can earn and redeem points not only from hotel stays, but also from dining and any of the restaurants and bars at La Ville Hotel & Suites. These include the courtyard, Graze steakhouse, Grapeskin wine bar, and Chival restaurant.

The Courtyard is a beautiful outdoor shisha spot

In fact, it’s probably one of Dubai’s hidden gems. This tucked-away alfresco dining and shisha spot has just unveiled a new menu, which includes cold mezze and salads, manakish, wraps, hot mezze, grilled meat and sweets. Look out for live music and grape festivals in the not-to-distant future.

There’s direct access to City Walk

Enjoy a city staycation and discover all that City Walk has to offer. Take in the luxury of your spacious guest rooms, suites and serviced apartments before exploring City Walk’s best restaurants, Roxy Cinema, Green Plant, and boutique stores. During your stay, you can benefit from the most picturesque views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Skyline from the rooftop infinity pool. The next morning, wake up in style and enjoy daily breakfast in the garden overlooking City Walk’s main promenade that resembles London.

Need an alternative to WFH? Chival is a top co-working spot

For just Dhs50, the airy social restaurant Chival offers an ideal co-working space with perks thrown in such as spa and F&B discounts, free coffee and water, free valet parking and unlimited use of the printer.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, CITY WALK Dubai. Tel: (0)4 403 3111 or email laville.dining@autographhotels.com. For more information, visit livelaville.com/promotions