When it comes to being productive and getting work done, you automatically think of a desktop or a laptop, right?

And when it’s time to take a break, it’s our smartphone that we instinctively reach for, taking a leisurely scroll through the ‘gram, the news, chats with friends or ‘just one more level’ of your favourite mobile game.

*Slips on Morpheus glasses* But what if we told you, there’s a device that optimises both work and play? One convenient gadget that levels-up leisure and labour. Meet the Galaxy Tab S7 |S7+, Samsung’s most advanced tablet to date.

The Fast and the fabulous

The Galaxy Tab S7 |S7+ comes with the hyperfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform, a legit breakthrough in processing power. The intelligent chipset can run intense games or easily multitask—without that frustrating lag.

On the big screen

This tablet has some serious cinematic features under the hood. Its Quad speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, and Super AMOLED display make for a genuinely theatrical experience. And thanks to the lowest blue light levels you can find on a tablet display anywhere, those 14-hour marathons are made easy on the eyes.

The PC brigade

Whether you’re typing up your first novel, are caught in a social media comment war, or need to fire off an email on the go — you can turn your tablet into a mini PC with just a quick snap of a keyboard. Samsung DeX operating software helps you enhance the experience even further.

Always one step ahead

Jet lag, gaming lag — nobody likes a lag and with the 120Hz responsive display, the Galaxy Tab S7 |S7+ instantly reacts to what’s on your screen. It intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on your content, and helps you save battery as you watch and scroll.

The S Pen is now even mightier

You’ll also be amazed at how much more efficiently you can work with the new S Pen, now updated and upgrded with ultra-low latency. It’s S Pen’s biggest leap in responsiveness, offering a true writing experience and comes complete control with Air Actions. Then when you’re done, you just snap it to the back of your Tab where it magnetically attaches itself. With the S Pen and Samsung Notes, you can mark up PDFs, export your notes to Microsoft Office apps, and sync all your notes across all devices.

The power… The game-changing Power

Enjoy gaming like never before with the Galaxy Tab S7 I S7+ brilliant graphics and immersive screen at your fingertips. You can stay with the action thanks to the power-efficient battery and game for hours on a single charge even after a whole day of work. And the fast-charging USB-C port means that you’re wired play sessions won’t have to last for long.

Brains, beauty and brawn

Despite its dainty light-weight frame, which comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze and the brand new Mystic Navy hues, the robust Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ design is tough enough to take whatever life throws at it.

Wait, there’s more

Buy now and you can now get a free keyboard for your Galaxy Tab S7 I S7+. There’s also a one-year subscription of Microsoft 365 worth Dhs299, including Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and 1TB of cloud storage.

You’ll also get four months of YouTube Premium free, so you can watch all your favourite content, uninterrupted. Don’t miss out on this attractive offer, from now until February 28, 2021.

