Send cheese, please…

A delicious and potentially dangerous subscription service has just launched in Dubai. Much-loved Dubai cafe, Jones The Grocer, has revealed its new Jones Cheese Culture Club, where members will receive cheese boxes delivered to their door every month.

The monthly selection will include ‘four handpicked, farmhouse, seasonal cheeses at the perfect age, from around the world’. With a focus on quality and presentation, the box feeds up to eight cheese-addicts.

As variety is the spice of life, each month the cheeses will be different, with no cheese repeated in a one-year period. There’s free delivery on all boxes too, making the purchase all the sweeter.

Not only cheese will arrive in your box, there’s also a curd picked to perfectly pair with the selection. You’ll even get a guide packed with facts such as origin, milk type, history, and the aging time of each cheese.

The subscription can be ordered in blocks of three, six, nine or 12 months. Prices start at Dhs899 for three months, Dhs1,699 for six months, Dhs2,499 for nine months or Dhs3,199 for one year.

Jones the Grocer’s CEO Yunib Siddiqui said, “We have hand-picked cheeses that will change with the seasons so members can discern how flavours change with seasonality. More importantly we’ve made sure each cheese is exclusive and shipped in only for our members.”

So, whether you’re looking to elevate your next dinner party, or you can’t bear the thought of your stash running low, the Jones Cheese Culture Club is for you.

jonesthegrocer.com