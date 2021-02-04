UAE users woke up to the change on February 4, 2021…

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Thursday December 4 to ‘Fraternity’. If you’ve spotted it and wondering why? Well, it’s to help celebrate the Human Fraternity Festival.

The event will run from February 4 to 8 and is being organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate the first Human Fraternity Festival.

The festival, which will be held remotely will be attended by over 100 federal and local authorities and international organisations, along with local, international and United Nations leaders, scholars and intellectuals specialising in tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

Tomorrow we will celebrate the first #HumanFraternityDay. Let us pray and work each and every day so that everyone might live fraternally together in our world and in peace. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 3, 2021

Global religious leaders including His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al Sharif, Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb and the Head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis will be attending.

On the festival’s opening day, the first session of the Global Forum for Human Fraternity will take place with the participation of several ministers, UN officials, international intellectuals and scholars, and members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

There will be several activities including intellectual seminars and workshops to celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity.

UAE Sport will also play a major role in the festival during the 15th round of the UAE Pro League, which will take place on February 4, 2021, under the title, ‘International Day of Human Fraternity Round.’

The Ministry of Education will also organise special school classes to raise the awareness of students about the Human Fraternity Document educating them about human fraternity ethics, as part of the ethical education subject in the country’s schools.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity annual ceremony will take place virtually today on February 4, 2021 at 5.50pm at the Founder’s Memorial, in Abu Dhabi. The award celebrates individuals or entities who are building bridges, connecting divided peoples, and strengthening human relationships to bring about peace, co-existence, and inclusivity for all. It will be live-streamed here.

zayedaward.org