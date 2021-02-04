Can’t touch this…

For anyone with travel plans coming up, news from Emirates Airline should make you feel more at ease. Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport is now home to 16 touchless check-in kiosks.

The smart contactless counters offer a smooth check-in process, controlled completely by personal mobile devices. There’s no need to touch any of the screens, you’ll be able to control your details through your own phone.

In addition to the touchless kiosks is 32 self-service bag drop machines. Each machine will provide you with a luggage tag, which you can peel and stick to your suitcase yourself and send it off to be scanned.

Here, you’ll also print your boarding pass, be able to choose your seat, and even pay for additional baggage allowance if you need to.

The new kiosks have been launched in additional to the normal manned desks, to decrease passenger wait time, and ensure customers breeze through their check-in much quicker and safer.

Once you’ve checked in, you’ll receive a notification with your boarding gate details, and you’ll be able to access your in-flight menu right from your phone through the Emirates app.

You can also choose to use Emirates’ integrated biometric path which uses facial biometric technology, to allow you to check in for your flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board thr flights, simply by strolling through the airport.

In the latest travel news, Emirates announced it would be restarting one-way flights to the UK this week. As of February 2 2021, Emirates has been operating passenger flights to Dubai from London Heathrow and Manchester.