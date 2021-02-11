From breakfast in bed to an indulgent dessert…

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about expensive gestures and multi-course meals. Often the most valued gift is one that comes straight from your heart (and goes straight to their stomach).

To help impress your partner this Valentine’s Day, head chef Zeineb Ben Slama of Forever Rose Cafe in Jumeirah shares two delicious recipes for breakfast in bed – spicy shakshouka and brioche French toast.

Shakshouka

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbs olive oil

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp chili powder

400g can whole peeled tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

4 large eggs

1 small bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 small bunch fresh parsley

Labneh

Feta cheese

Micro herbs

Method:

Heat the olive oil in large sauté pan on medium heat. Add chopped bell pepper and onion to the pan and cook for 5 minutes, until the onion becomes slightly brown.

Add the garlic and spices and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Pour the can of tomatoes into the pan and crush using a large spoon. Season with salt and pepper and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes.

Use a large spoon to create small wells in the sauce. Crack the eggs into the wells. Cover with a pan and cook for 5-8 minutes until eggs are cooked to your liking.

Garnish with feta cheese, labneh and micro herbs, then serve with heart-shaped toasts, if desired.

Caramelised French toast

Prep time: 35 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of cream

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ tsp salt

½ cup sugar

4-6 brioche slices, cut into a heart shape, if desired

1 tsp butter

Method:

Whip the cream and then gently mix in salt, vanilla and sugar, saving 1 tsp sugar for the end. Soak the brioche slices in the cream mixture for 30 minutes.

Melt butter in a pan and add the soaked brioche slices, then cook on both sides until golden and caramelised.

Place on a serving dish and sprinkle a thin layer of the remaining sugar over the surface of the caramelised brioche slices. Serve immediately.

Images: Supplied