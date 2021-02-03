From DIY Thai to sweet treats, here’s everything you need for a romantic Valentine’s Day at home…

Dubai’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day this year, but if you’d rather stay in than venture out, then we’re here to help bring the romance to you. With a Valentine’s Day meal kit delivered straight to your door, you have the makings of a restaurant-quality dinner, minus the crowds and with minimal fuss.

Here are some of the best food delivery kits for a gourmet Valentine’s Day at home.

Pizza your heart: Pinza

Want to give them a pizza your heart? Pinza is launching DIY pizza packs for Valentine’s Day. For Dhs85, you’ll get two Pinza bases, two serves of tomato sauce, two serves of mozzarella and your choice of two toppings, along with two desserts from Bake My Day. They’re in limited supply, so be sure to pre-order.

Pinza delivery kits, available Feb 12 to 14, Dhs85. Order: order.chatfood.io/pinza. @itspinza

Something spicy: Fuchsia Urban Thai

Looking to add some spice to Valentine’s Day? Fuchsia Urban Thai’s cooking kit is the one for you. It comes with the ingredients to make your own Thai green chicken curry, along with ready-made papaya salad, springs rolls and cashew nut chicken, plus a fun quiz to play at home.

Fuchsia Urban Thai. Order: order.chatfood.io/fuchsia-urban-thai. @eatfuchsia

Turn up the heat: Maiz Tacos

Taco ’bout a hot Valentine’s Day dinner. Order a taqueria box from Maiz Tacos, packed with everything you need to make their signature tacos at home. Prices start at Dhs200 for the fully customisable meal kits.

Maiz Tacos taqueria boxes, from Dhs200. Email hello@maiztacos.com. @maiztacos

Raise the steaks: Butcha

For the red-blooded red meat lovers, order a steak kit for two from Butcha. Available from February 10 to 15, the kit options include a variety of prime cuts, along with sides, sauces, Turkish delight and baklava, for Dhs395.

Butcha steak kits, Dhs395, Feb 10 to 15. @butchadubai

Do something cheesy: Abela & Co

Whether you want to cosy up on the couch with a cheese platter, or heat up some ready-made fatayer, Abela & Co will come to the party. Create your own mezze menu with hummus, spinach fatayer and cheese sambousik, or share a Valentine’s Day platter from this gourmet retailer.

Abela & Co, next-day delivery available. Visit: abelaonline.com

Sweets for your sweet: For Real Dough

For a sweet treat that will warm the cockles, order a batch of frozen, ready-to-bake cookie dough from For Real Dough. After 14 minutes in the oven, you’ll have a tray full of warm, gooey-centred cookies to share with your Valentine.

For Real Dough Dubai, Dhs45 for a six-pack. Order via: order.chatfood.io/for-real-dough

Choc tactics: Sarood Hampers

Sarood Hospitality’s Valentine’s hampers offer a choice of milk or dark chocolate fondue, with brownie cubes, marshmallows, strawberries and madeleines for dipping, plus a scented candle, dried rose petals, a box of homemade chocolates and chocolate-coated strawberries.

Sarood Hospitality, Valentine’s Day hamper, Feb 10 to 15. Dhs245. Search for Sarood via Chatfood. saroodoffers.com

Images: Supplied