All the best Valentine’s Day gifts your love will actually love…

On February 14, upgrade from average to outstanding, as we bring you Dubai’s best Valentine’s Day gift ideas that don’t suck. From floral collaborations to dessert hampers and wine experiences, these out-of-the-box gift ideas are sure to score you extra brownie points.

Instead of flowers… Florette x Viking Bageri

What happens when one of our favourite florists teams up with one of Dubai’s top bakers? Valentine’s Day perfection, that’s what. The Florette x Viking Bageri collaboration is delivering French market vibes to your paramour, with cool market totes filled with pretty bunches of tulips or roses, and Viking’s incredible baguettes. The totes are in limited supply, so book in advance to secure yours.

Florette x Viking Bageri, available for delivery on Feb 14, from Dhs245. florette.ae/collections/valentines-day

Instead of a bottle of wine… The Tasting Class

If your default Valentine’s Day gift is a bottle of bubbles, then push the boat out this year by gifting a ticket to a wine tasting. On February 13, The Tasting Class is hosting ‘A New World Love Story’ at Reform Social & Grill. The two-hour tasting will take you through five New World wine styles, complete with a cheese and charcuterie board.

The Tasting Class, at Reform Social & Grill, Feb 13, 3pm to 5pm, Dhs350. thetastingclass.com/event/for-the-love-of-wine/

Instead of chocolates… Sarood dessert hamper

A box of chocolates – albeit delicious – falls a little short in the creativity stakes. For extra, ahem, brownie points, order a Valentine’s Day hamper from Sarood. Take your pick of either milk or dark chocolate fondue, complete with brownie cubes, marshmallows, strawberries and madeleines. These romantic hampers also contain a scented candle, dried rose petals, a box of homemade chocolates and chocolate-coated strawberries. The hampers will be available to order via Chatfood from February 10 to 15.

Sarood Hospitality, Valentine’s Day hamper, Feb 10 to 15. Dhs245. Search for Sarood via Chatfood.

Instead of cosmetics… Pastels hair and beauty packages

Treat your partner to a salon-style pampering session at home with Pastels’ range of beauty and hair products delivered straight to your door. Alternatively, book an in-salon session for them to redeem at a future date in the Jumeirah salon, including a full makeover, detox and destress package, or beach beauty vouchers available to book online.

Pastels Salon Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 388 3534. pastels-salon.com

Instead of cookies… For Real Dough

How do you upgrade on a gift of baked goods? Order a batch of frozen, ready-to-bake cookie dough from For Real Dough. After 14 minutes in the oven, you’ll have a tray full of warm, gooey-centred cookies to share as you snuggle on the couch.

For Real Dough Dubai, Dhs45 for a six-pack. Order via: order.chatfood.io/for-real-dough

Instead of the cringe-worthy card… The Lumiere Co

Valentine’s Day cards can quickly slide into the cringe-worthy category, but the range at the Lumiere Co hits just the right note. You can buy these adorable ‘You make miso happy’ cards for Dhs15 each, or Dhs35 for three if you’ve got a few Valentines on your to-do list.

The Lumiere Co, gift cards Dhs15 each or Dhs35 for 3. thelumiereco.com

Instead of a plush heart… Tania’s Teahouse

Step away from the stuffed toy heart. Instead of swerving dangerously into plush territory, may we suggest one of these smash hearts from Tania’s Teahouse instead? The chocolate hearts come ready to smash open, and are filled with a range of sweet treats. Plus, you can customise the message on the top for maximum impact. They’re available to pre-order now on Chatfood.

Tania’s Teahouse, Smash Hearts, Dhs140, order.chatfood.io/tanias-teahouse

Instead of candy… Sweet Box by Candylicious

What’s better than candy? A monthly candy subscription box. Give the gift that keeps on giving with Sweet Box by Candylicious. Each monthly delivery features an array of lollies and chocolates, starting at Dhs199 a month for a 12-month subscription.

Sweet Box by Candylicious, from Dhs199 a month. sweetboxbycandylicious.com

Instead of lingerie they won’t wear… Marks & Spencer

Forget about the tacky Valentine’s Day lingerie that’s no more than a few pieces of string and a tiny swatch of lace. British retailer Marks & Spencer stocks a range of lingerie and sleepwear your partner will actually want to wear.

Marks & Spencer, marksandspencer.com/ae/l/collections/valentines-day/

Images: Supplied/Social