Forward this for a *subtle* hint…

Whether you’re looking to splash your cash on someone special, or just curious to see ‘how the other half lives’, these are the most expensive Valentine’s Day packages in Dubai this year.

Caesars Palace – Dhs5,000 per couple

It doesn’t get much more romantic than a star-lit dinner on your own private beach. With the waves crashing up behind you, your loved one by your side and hundreds of flickering candles – what more could you want? Caesars Palace Dubai’s private beach is a hosting intimate Valentine’s dinner with a hearty four-course set menu from Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. There will even be a fire pit ready for roasting marshmallows, a toast with one of the best Champagnes, and unlimited wine throughout the evening.

Exclusive Private Beach Star-lit Dinner for Two, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, throughout February, from Dhs5,000. (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com/dubai

The London Project – Dhs8,888 per couple

At The London Project’s lavish Valentine’s dinner, couples will first be treated to a limo ride, helicopter tour and an overnight stay at Caesars Palace. The ‘Cloud 9’ package also includes a five-course sharing menu and a three-hour drinks package, inclusive of house beverages and sparkling wine. In the morning you’ll be treated to breakfast in bed with bubbles.

The London Project, Bluewaters, Sunday February 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs8,888. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa – Dhs12,000 per couple

Spend a romantic night at Nikki Beach Resort and Spa and have everything catered to you. Enjoy a one-bedroom Beach Villa with an alcoholic five-course set menu cabana package and private in-villa breakfast next morning.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, February 14, up to Dhs12,000. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com

Drift Beach Dubai – Dhs15,000 per couple

Chic beach club Drift Beach Dubai has recently revealed its private cabana pool. This Valentine’s Day, one couple can exclusively use the space. The evening will start with a sunset Champagne session, followed by a romantic dinner and wine pairing, all served by a dedicated host.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, February 14, Dhs15,000. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Ossiano – up to Dhs25,000 per couple

Atlantis’ romantic underwater restaurant, Ossiano, is serving up a truly luxurious experience in Dubai this year. In partnership with Tiffany&Co, its most premium package will set you back Dhs25,000 and includes a 9-course menu, Imperial caviar 30gm, free flowing high end Champagne, an aquarium table, diver with personalised message and a Tiffany & Co Rose Gold Bangle T-Wire bracelet for her.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 6pm to 10pm, up to Dhs25,000. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Palace Downtown – up to Dhs50,000 per couple

You might also like 50 places to celebrate Valentine's Day in Dubai

If you’re choosing Valentine’s Day as your chance to pop the big question, Palace Downtown has the ultimate package. After getting picked up in a luxury car, you’ll enjoy drinks in Al Bayt, followed by a one-night stay at the Royal Suite with a personal butler, the proposal will take place at a private venue during sunset with an abra ride for the couple, romantic dinner with special flowers and candles, entertainment during the dinner and in-room breakfast the next morning.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, February 14, up to Dhs50,000. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. addresshotels.com

Or, if you’re really ballin’

Velaa Private Island, Maldives – $1.7million (Dhs6.2 million)

Just won the lottery and not sure how to spend it? Might we suggest hiring your own private island in the Maldives. Velaa Private Island has curated the most incredible proposal packages, for those who want to create a Valentine’s Day they’ll never forget. A personal chef will be on-hand to curate a bespoke fine-dining experience inside the villa or over the water in a private dining gazebo. You can hire the island exclusively for Dhs6.2 million, which sleeps up to 134 guests.

Velaa Private Island, Maldives. velaaprivateisland.com