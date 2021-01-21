Just in time for the weekend…

We could all do with a bit of comfort right about now – and if you find yourself craving the kind of comfort that can only come from gooey-centred, fresh-from-the-oven cookies, then you’ll want to keep reading. For Real Dough is a cute new concept in Dubai that takes the hassle out of home-baked goods, delivering ready-to-bake frozen cookie dough straight to your door.

Forget about sourcing, measuring and mixing ingredients. When you order a batch from For Real Dough, you’ll get individually portioned balls of cookie dough delivered to your home, ready to bung on a tray and bake in the oven.

All that’s left for you to do is preheat the oven, then set the timer for 13 minutes. Your patience will be rewarded with insanely delicious cookies, with melty, gooey centres and loads of chocolate chunks.

You can get your For Real Dough fix via Chat Food, with one-hour delivery available across Dubai. You can also collect them from For Real Dough HQ in JLT (just place your order in advance on Chat Food).

There’s a range of flavours to choose from, and each of them has the indulgence factor turned up to 11. We were big fans of the OG – a classic combo of milk and dark chocolate chunks, with a gooey centre of molten chocolate.

For something a little richer, there’s the Midnight Espresso version, a chewy double-choc cookie with a jolt of coffee. Or the Midnight Caramela with a dulce de leche centre. Vegans will fall for the Lotus French Toast cookies with cinnamon-scented Lotus filling, and there are egg-free and gluten-free options too.

If you can’t decide, choose one of the mixed boxes, loaded with six different flavours. Prices start at Dhs45 for a six-pack, and there’s a minimum delivery order of Dhs80. But as you can store these bad boys in the freezer, and then bake them whenever the craving strikes, we suggest ordering an assortment to have on hand.

Times may be tough. But gooey-centred cookies help…

For Real Dough Dubai, order via: order.chatfood.io/for-real-dough

Images: Supplied