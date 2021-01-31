These are perfect if you want something more than a romantic dinner…

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to start planning.

But if you’re looking for something a little different to the typical dinner (we’ve list 50 here for you) , we’ve rounded up some unique spots and activities you’re bound to want to book.

Here are 7 alternative Valentine’s Day ideas.

Watch a movie at Snow Cinema

Perfect if you both love: watching movies.

Couples who love spending their time at the cinemas should check out Snow Cinema at the cool indoor ski resort – Ski Dubai on Valentine’s Day. Couples will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow. Expect gourmet popcorn and signature hot chocolate but also a list of dishes from North 28’s mouth-watering menu, which features savoury options, including raclette, hotdogs and burgers, as well as decadent desserts such as festive mince pies and hot beverages including a bespoke peppermint hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers. All guests at Snow Cinema will receive rental clothing, fleece gloves, socks, boots, a blanket, wireless headphones and a dedicated locker.

Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, prices start at Dhs100 per person, Tel: (600) 599 905. skidxb.com

Kayak at Dubai Fountain

Perfect if you both love: adventurous activities.

Scoping out the Dubai Fountain never gets old but the cool attraction has recently added in some cool activities including kayaking in a see-through boat – a perfect activity to enjoy your loved one on Valentine’s Day. Additionally, there are water bikes, swan boats and flamingo boats. Prices vary and start from Dhs45. The Dubai Fountain Experiences attractions are open daily from 12pm to 8pm with the last entry to the attraction accepted at 7.30pm. Bookings are a must and can be done here.

Dubai Fountain Water Experience, outside Dubai Mall Dubai, prices start from Dhs45 per person, atthetop.ae

Catch the local talent at Shakespeare week at The Junction

Perfect if you both love: theatre.

Love Shakespeare? Catch these short and sweet plays by the local talent in the city at the Junction. The plays at the Short + Sweet festival are only 10 minutes long (and not a second more) and you will even get to vote for the ones you want to see go through to the next round. The shows take place one day before Valentine’s Day on February 13, leaving Valentine’s Day free to enjoy dinner with your loved one. Tickets cost just Dhs100 per person. Read more about the Short + Sweet festival here.

Short+Sweet Dubai, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until March 20 (weekends), ticket prices start from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 3388 525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai

Immerse yourself in art at TODA

Perfect if you both love: art.

If you and your partner love art, spend the evening immersed in it at Theatre of Digital Art. You will be able to see the magnificent works of art by Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Edvard Munch and many more come to life before your very eyes. Paired with classical music, the whole experience is sure to leave a lasting memory.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, ticket prices start from Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Battle zombies with your partner at The Arena Games

Perfect if you both love: gaming.

Step away from reality with your loved one and try out Arena Games – the new virtual reality gaming spot in Dubai International Financial Centre that will take players on an adrenaline-filled journey through infinite worlds. Both of you will be armed with a virtual reality headset, headphones, military-style backpacks and of course, a gun to help protect yourself. Pick from a variety of games such as Zombie Survival, Singularity, Engineerium or go at it head to head in Sol Raiders.

Arena Games, Gate Avenue, Zone D, Ground Level, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Thur, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 546 7748 thearenagames.com

Dine in the desert and stargaze

Perfect if you both love: the great outdoors.

Take a break from staring at each other’s eyes and head to the desert to Sonara Camp for a unique Dubai desert experience. Apart from spotting wild oryx and gazelles as you cruise over the sand dunes, there are activities like volleyball, archery and even a falcon show. You’ll get a five-star dinner which will be served under fairy lights, followed by a stargazing session with an astronomer.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dinner and Sunset experience from Dhs860 adults. nara.ae/sonara

Pamper your partner

Perfect if you both love: pampering.

Treat your partner to a salon-style pampering session at home with Pastels’ range of beauty and hair products delivered straight to your door. Alternatively, book an in-salon session for them to redeem at a future date in the Jumeirah salon, including a full makeover, detox and destress package, or beach beauty vouchers available to book online.

388 3534. pastels-salon.com Pastels Salon Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Dubai, Tel:(0)4

Images: Supplied