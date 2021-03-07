Sponsored: From the longest happy hour in the city to a business lunch deal, there’s so much going on at Original Wings & Rings…

Original Wings & Rings may be well known for its delicious chicken wing flavours and sauces but there’s so much more going on that you can enjoy.

Here are the finger-licking deals that will have you reserving a spot at this cool sports bar every day of the week.

Saturday

Spend time with the little ones tucking into delicious grub at Original Wings & Rings. On ‘Family Saturday’, kids can enjoy a complimentary kids meal from noon to 8pm.

Sunday

This ‘Game time Sunday’ deal offers a buy one get one free offer on the bar’s hop of the day as you cheer on for your favourite sports team. What a great way to beat the Sunday blues away!

Monday

On ‘Buffalo Mondays’, the longest happy hour in town takes place all the way from noon to 1am the following day. It offers a chill atmosphere making it a perfect spot to visit after work with colleagues or mates.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, throw on your stretchy pants and make a beeline to Original Wings & Rings for ‘Tuesday Wings Frenzy’. The deal will see you tucking into traditional or boneless wings for just Dhs3 per wing and you can pick from 12 delicious sauces for them to be slathered in.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, it’s Ladies Night from 8pm to 11pm where ladies can enjoy three complimentary house beverages. That’s money saved that can be allotted to dining on some tasty wings.

Daily

Happy Hour takes place daily where you can enjoy a buy one get one free on selected beverages. There are also special prices on starters, wings and tacos (by piece) from noon all the way to 8pm.

Sunday to Thursday

Take a breather from the office and enjoy a business lunch at Original Wings & Rings for just Dhs49. The deal runs from 12pm to 4pm and you will get a two-course meal and a drink.

Before you head on over, make sure to book your table in advance on 050 686 7122 or 04 359 6900.

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 359 6900. @originalwingsandrings

Images: Original Wings & Rings