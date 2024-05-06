These party brunches in Dubai are perfect for your next celebration…

Whether it’s a birthday, a celebration, or just an excuse to get together with your mates for a fun-filled afternoon, the party brunch scene in Dubai is unrivaled. From buffet bonanzas with rainbow-coloured drinks stations, to more refined a la carte menus with lashings of entertainment, get your sparklers at the ready for the best party brunches in Dubai.

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable cocktail experience and that chaotic high energy that only the Candypants masters can create. Join the masses and head on to SoBe for the after-party.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs399 soft, from Dhs449 house, from Dhs799 for Champagne. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @akirabackdubai, @candypantsdxb

Asia Asia

Asia Asia at Pier 7 may have a brand new look, but fans of the brand will be thrilled to hear that the famous Spice Route Saturday party brunch returns. On the menu, expect to dine on four courses of eclectic pan-Asian dishes, paired with unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs400 house drinks, Dhs500 Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 423 8301. @asiaasiauae

Bar du Port

Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. Graze on dishes like burrata, crispy shrimp and chicken pops, then tuck into mains like beef tenderloin and pan-seared seabass. It concludes with a selection of sharing desserts. But this brunch is more about the music and drinks than it is the food, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.

Bar du Port, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs390 wine, Dhs520 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs720 premium. Tel: (0)4 332 4868, @barduportdubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo opened in 2022 with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The Soul Brunch serves up a myriad of delicious bites such as beef empanadas, crispy squid, quesadillas, jerk wings, grilled corn, rice & peas, and baked mac ‘n’ cheese. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats churned out by DJ Kidy and Loso.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 5134777. @blackflamingodxb

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Bubbalicious, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs300 children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Buddha Bar

A must-visit for brunch enthusiasts, Buddha-Bar’s brilliant indoor brunch is as fun as it is tasty. Expect pan-Asian cuisine and Asian-inspired cocktails, three hours of free-flowing drinks, live entertainment and a proper party atmosphere. It’s adults only, so this is one to leave the little ones at hoe.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs650 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @buddhabardubai

Cavo The party brunch at Cavo is one of Dubai’s brashest Saturday bashes, so come prepared. Taking place from 2pm to 5pm, the three-hour package features a special set menu with free-flowing drinks, plus lively tunes from DJ Mott. Once brunch wraps up at 5pm, you’ll want to shimmy your way over to the pool for the after-party, which keeps going until 7pm. Cavo, 6th floor, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs350 house, Dhs400 premium. Tel: (0)55 600 5358, @cavodxb CÉ LA VI

The brunch party continues all summer long at CÉ LA VI Dubai. The stunning rooftop restaurant has launched a summer brunch that pairs a menu of delectable pan-Asian dishes curated by executive chef Howard Ko with refreshing rosé and beverage options, and show-stopping entertainment.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 house and rosé, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Claw BBQ

Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer while you tuck into a menu of crowd-pleasing BBQ and seafood, washed down with free-flowing drinks. Once brunch finishes at 4pm, be sure to stick around for the after party. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

Coya

COYA Dubai’s legendary party brunch continues all summer long, with punchy Peruvian flavours, free-flowing drinks and beats from the resident DJs. The afternoon begins with rounds of salad, ceviche and maki rolls, alongside bao buns, beef tartare and seabass croquettes. An a la carte choice of main includes char-grilled sea bream fillet in banana leaf, beef ribs, corn-fed baby chicken and Chilean sea bass rice pot. For dessert, it’s an Instagrammable platter of sweet treats, with the after-party taking place at chanca by Coya.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, coyarestaurant.com

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than Dubai’s newest and liveliest South American restaurant? En Fuego hosts its Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch every weekend for the ultimate Saturday party. Head to the guac bar buffet for ceviche and salads, samba through the Latin American street food stations, and enjoy a selection of meaty churrascaria carved at your table.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @enfuegodubai

Indochine

Make a beeline for DIFC and an afternoon soiree filled with glitz, glamour, and good food. The Bistrotheque Saturday brunch menu at Indochine fuses sharing and a la carte concepts with French-Vietnamese-inspired dishes. Tuck into six sharing starters followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts, while dancing to the beats of DJ Patchoulee and Abri and his band.

Indochine, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs440 with house drinks, Dhs625 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. indochinedxb.com

Iris

Meydan’s ever-popular party spot Iris hosts its signature party brunch experience every Saturday from 1pm until 5pm, with DJ Paul Svenson on the decks, and a range of signature dishes on the tables. Highlights include truffle risotto, grilled beef tenderloin, and spinach and ricotta ravioli.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs375 wine, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs735 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Lock, Stock and Barrel, JBR

It’s big, bold, brash and a little bit bonkers but, the Saturday party brunch at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR is a right of passage for brunchers in Dubai. This summer, Lock Stock Live returns every Saturday to the Rixos Premium JBR venue, serving up bar bites like fully loaded nachos, jalapeno poppers, wings and sliders, unlimited drinks and live music madness from The Ark.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Dhs225 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs325 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. @lockstockuae

The London Project

It’s all about the Notting Hill Carnival vibes at The London Project’s colourful Saturday brunch. Dance along to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics with Samba performers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist as you and your pals enjoy cocktails and food inspired by London’s eclectic food scene. Highlights include cheesy arancini, lamb ribs, tender striploin and for dessert a line-up of profiteroles, chocolate mousse and cheesecake.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Brunch at Five Palm Jumeirah is a loud, proud Saturday extravaganza. Head to Naughty Noodles Brunch by Secret Parties from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment and a live DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Mama Zonia

Secret Parties dominate the party brunch scene in Dubai, and among their longest standing and most popular Saturday soiree’s is Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia. Enjoy Latin American menu, cocktails and live music throughout the afternoon, then come 5pm there’s an after party that gets you four drinks for Dhs150.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm. Dhs299 with soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling. secret-parties.com

McGettigan’s JLT

Inspired by Dublin’s busiest street of bars and buskers, Grafton Street, McGettigan’s brings you a lively brunch with unlimited drinks, great pub grub, live music, and street performers. Plus, there’ll be a few games thrown in from Dubai’s favourite Irish radio DJ, Jono. There’s also a post-brunch after party, with unlimited drinks for Dhs199 from 5pm to 8pm.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks, Dhs249 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. @mcgettigansjlt

Miss Lily’s

Every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, Miss Lilys is holding an iconic bash, which will take guests on a journey through the Caribbean through funky music and delicious dishes. Brunch goers can graze on a multitude of plates such as their famous jerk chicken, chicken and waffles, curry goat stew, roasted pumpkin pesto pasta, as well as breakfast favourites such as eggs benedict, avo on toast. For the full package with unlimited drinks and dishes, this will cost Dhs350, and with just soft drinks Dhs275, or if you prefer to just drink, this will cost Dhs225.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Dhs350 house, Dhs275 soft, Dhs225 only drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 2900, misslilys.com

Ongaku

Walk through the secret back entrance at Clap DIFC and you’ll stumble into Ongaku, an exciting nightlife venue that on Saturday afternoons channels hedonistic Tokyo vibes courtesy of cosplay artists and live entertainment. Food wise there’s a show-stopping display of sushi, signature rolls and sashimi, a prawn cocktail tower, and a dedicated oyster and ceviche section. Main courses feature the usual suspects, wrapping up with a decadent Japanese-style dessert platter.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs650 sake and Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @ongakubyclap

Saffron

Dubai’s legendary party brunch shows no signs of slowing down this season. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a carvery, sushi station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch. Plus, the region’s best DJ’s spin chart-topping hits alongside dancers, singers, and magicians.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 4262626. @saffronbrunch

Seven Sisters

It doesn’t matter if you are new to brunch or a seasoned bruncher, everyone needs to try Seven Sisters’ award-winning party brunch. From 3pm to 8pm you and your besties can dive into a divine brunch menu, whilst you watch the sunset over the canal. With alcoholic packages starting at Dhs359, you can eat and drink to your heart’s content.

Sundown Brunch, Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Sat 3pm to 8pm, Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs459 premium. Tel: (0)52 699 9957, @sundownbrunch

Soul St.

The self-proclaimed home of gourmet street food in Dubai, Five Jumeirah Village brings the buzz of the global street food markets with an immersive brunch concept. Indulge in delicious gourmet street food from all over the world, from Latin America, Asia, Europe and India. This bottomless brunch by Secret Parties also includes free access to the hotel pool so stay on after brunch and enjoy three house drinks for Dhs100 from 4pm to 7pm.

Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 248 999. @soulstreetdubai

STK JBR

STK JBR’s Saturday feast is called Drama Day Brunch, so be prepared for theatrics galore at this mega party brunch. Food features everything from burrata and Cajun chicken tacos to seared sea bass, striploin and beef fillet while the drinks flow freely. Alternatively, catch the night brunch from 8pm to 11pm.

Rixos Premium Hotel, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 or Dhs375 (evening) soft drinks, Dhs400 or Dhs425 (evening) house drinks, Dhs450 or Dhs475 (evening) sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Sucre

Escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours at Sucre, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the set menu, which has been devised by renowned Argentinian Chef Fernando Trocca. Sharing starters include seabass carpaccio and spiced lamb tacos, followed by an a la carte choice of main with options like moreish short ribs with black garlic aioli or glazed Chilean seabass. It’s all paired with Sangria punch, negroni’s and gin basil, plus a selection of sommelier’s wine. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances Sucre style.

Sucre Dubai, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

Tabu

When Secret Parties takes over a brunch venue, you know it’s going to be a serious party. That’s exactly what’s happening down at Japanese spot Tabu. While Chef Roberto Segura treats guests to an array of Japanese dishes, wacky entertainment ensues, with sumo wrestlers and geishas roaming the venue while live percussionists and dancers go loco. Prepare for a mad house.

Tabu, St. Regis Downtown, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs329 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 premium drinks, Dhs699 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 455. @tabudubai

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s long-serving ‘Hola Hola Brunch’ is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture in the heart of Dubai. Along with great food, the atmosphere is always lively thanks in part to DJ Carlos who plays the latest hits all afternoon. Book and pay before Thursday and receive 20 per cent off.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @torotorodubai

[u]bk

Enjoy appetisers, mains, dessert and free flowing drinks at the [u]bk Saturday BBQ Brunch. Feast on meat straight from the grill alongside everyone’s favourite sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese, salads, mash and broccoli gratin.

[u]bk, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 for two, including house beverages, Dhs499 for two, including premium beverage & bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Wanderlust

Great news brunch fans: Following the removal of Dubai’s 30 per cent beverage tax, Wanderlust, the iconic party brunch at JW Marriott Marquis is cheaper than ever. With fantastic drinks and more than 10 lavish food stations, including an oyster bar, mozzarella counter, sushi and seafood section, live barbecue and carvery stations and an eggs Benedict bar, and a buzzing atmosphere with lively beats provided by Wanderlust’s DJ Adam J, Wanderlust just got even better this season.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house drinks (ladies), Dhs349 with house drinks (gents). Tel: (0)58 177 9831, @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Zero Gravity

Easily the rowdiest beach brunch in town, Zero Gravity’s Saturday Tropical Brunch includes all day pool and beach access and unlimited food and drink from 1pm to 5pm with tropical and tribal sounds served up from day to night by the resident DJs. Strictly over-21s only.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pmm Dhs349 for ladies, Dhs399 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai