UFC is set to make an electric return to Abu Dhabi this summer, with an exciting bout just announced for Saturday, August 3. The second event in the capital in less than twelve months will see No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen taking on No. 9 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Sandhagen, with his 17-4 record (including a victory over soon-to-be hall of famer Frankie Edgar) will take on Umar, the cousin of undefeated Lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the Chelyabinsk-based bantamweight contender also undefeated after 17 fights.

This is only the first of what we are certain will be several more exciting announcements leading to a stacked fight card, with some of the sport’s most talented athletes set to touch gloves in the octagon this summer.

The city’s first ever UFC Fight Night is the 18th event to take place in the UAE capital, and marks the first UFC bout in Abu Dhabi since the historic UFC 294 Makhachev vs Volkanovski face off for the second time in October 2023. That sellout fight saw Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against Volkanovski by KO (strikes) at 3.06 of Round 1, closing out the night in dramatic fashion.

The event is the latest in a string of events put on by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), since signing a formal partnership with UFC back in 2019. The partnership was extended again last year until 2028.

Fight Club members and pre-registered fans can get their hands on tickets today, while general sales begin at 1pm on Tuesday, May 7 on ticketmaster.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3, general sales from May 7 at 1pm, etihadarena.ae

