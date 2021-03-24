The ‘Everything For You Sale’ will offer big discounts on big name brands…

If you’ve had a keen eye on the latest gadget, something for your home, or even something for your beauty cabinet, now is the time to order it. Amazon.ae is having a huge sale this weekend, with 70 per cent off your favourite brands across a range of categories.

The ‘Everything For You Sale’ is running between March 25 to 28, but Prime members can get early access on Wednesday March 24 between 11am and 11pm. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which the price is Dhs16 per month.

The sale spans a massive selection of products, from categories including electronics, home & kitchen, groceries, beauty, mobiles, apparel and more. Expect to see international and regional brand names from Samsung to Philips, Waterpik, Nescafe, Ecovacs, FILA, Reebok, and Lacoste.

Abdo Chlala, Director of Marketing and Prime, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, commented: “At Amazon, we continue to be guided by our customers’ wants and needs which is why the ‘Everything For You Sale’ this year is set to be the biggest sale of the season for shoppers in the UAE.

“Just in time for spring break, the ‘Everything For You Sale’ will give customers on Amazon.ae the perfect chance to save up while enjoying a vast selection of great deals across a wide range of items, underpinned by fast and reliable delivery.

“With exclusive Prime early access to deals, we know members in the UAE will enjoy shopping the sale as they get orders delivered faster than ever with Free Same-Day and One-Day delivery options.”

Image: Provided