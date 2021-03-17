The new concept promises an ‘upscale experience that enhances the best of Italian culinary tradition’…

Dubai’s financial district has become synonymous with fine dining and luxury restaurant concepts, so it will come as no surprise to hear that another is on the way.

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above.

Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

The upper floor promises Burj Khalifa views from its comfortable sofa seating in the upscale lounge area. A DJ booth will be perfectly positioned to set the ambience, as will the extensive wine cellar filled with exclusive Italian and international labels.

The new concept will be headed up by Piero Giglio who has extensive experience in the region, working on popular concepts such as Il Borro and Alici.

Chic Nonna’s Managing Partner and Director, Piero Giglio, said: “It’s a dream come true and an exciting opportunity to develop such unique projects in Dubai, aligning my experience with the values of Mine & Yours.

“Chic Nonna is the very embodiment of timeless Italy and the flavours we grew up yet with the vision of warmly embracing modernity in hospitality, cuisine and style.”

While we’re not sure of the exact location yet, we’re told the venue will be in the heart of DIFC with skyline views, so you can imagine that the space will be spectacular.

Chic Nonna, DIFC, opening August 2021. chicnonna.com