Noticed a change in your phone network to ‘DMSAT-1’ and wondering what it is? It’s the name of the regions first environmental nanometric satellite which will be launched on March 20, 2021 in Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The nanosatellite is a joint venture between the Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and represents an important step towards the future in the field of environmental monitoring.

On March 20, @MBRSpaceCentre & @DMunicipality will launch DMSat-1, the region’s first environmental nanometric satellite equipped with the world’s latest environmental space monitoring technology to collect and analyse climate data, while measuring pollutants and greenhouse gases pic.twitter.com/EilnwWJlLP

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai tweeted about the launch stating that the satellite which is equipped with the world’s latest environmental space monitoring technology will collect and analyse climate data while measuring pollutants and greenhouse gases.

The important information gathered will provide data for environmental research and studies.

According to the Dubai Municipality, the project also aims to develop the technical capabilities of the municipality specialists in management and will use the data in environmental monitoring. It will help in the development of strategies to reduce atmospheric pollution and address other challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

The nanosatellite has the ability to orbit the Earth 14 times in a day with a revisit rate of three to five days.

The nanosatellite which weighs just over 15 kilograms is equipped with a multispectral remote sensing camera and will orbit at an altitude around 730 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. It will be powered by solar storage panels.

After conducting the final tests on DMSat-1, the payload fairing was installed to the Soyuz 2.1a rocket in preparation for its launch on March 20 at 10:07 am (UAE time). #DMSat1 #UAE4BetterEnvironment pic.twitter.com/jd25Gncdax — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) March 17, 2021

The space centre has conducted its final test on the nanosatellite and it is now installed o the Soyuz 2.1a rocket in preparation for the launch. It will take to the skies on March 20 at 10.07am (UAE time).

Images: Dubai Municipality and MBR Space Centre