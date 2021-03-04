Sponsored: A day at Jumeirah Golf Estates is the next best thing to a holiday…

Just a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Golf Estates feels a world away from the hustle of Dubai. And it’s not only golf fans who can soak up the serenity of this pristine patch of land.

With a choice of four restaurants, leisure activities, a luxury spa and the world-renowned golf academy, this idyllic estate promises the ultimate day out.

Here’s how to plan the perfect day at Jumeirah Golf Estates…

7am: Breakfast at Al Botanica

Start your morning with coffee and an acai bowl at this chic cafe, which boasts a menu from celebrity chef Silvena Rowe. Be sure to try her sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan desserts – you won’t believe something that tastes this good could actually be good for you.

Daily, 7am to 7pm

8am: Try your hand at Padel Tennis

Try the sport that’s taking the world by storm: Padel Tennis. Combining elements of tennis, squash and racquetball, it’s a fast-paced, fun game that’s suitable for all skill levels.

Daily, 7am to 9pm

10am: Treat yourself to a spa session at The Lounge

Offering a full range of ladies’ and gents’ treatments, including manicures and pedicures, body treatments, facials and male grooming, this luxury spa beckons for your next pampering session.

Daily, 9am to 9pm

1pm: Alfresco lunch at Merchant Meats Tap & Grill

Ice-cold beers and steaks straight off the grill – Merchant Meats Tap & Grill delivers backyard barbecue vibes, without the hassle of cleaning the grill.

Daily 8am to 10pm

4pm: Practise your swing at the golf academy

If you’re green to the golfing scene, or you’d like to brush up on your swinging skills, the Peter Cowen Academy offers a range of packages for individual and group lessons. The ‘Get Into Golf’ package includes one month of unlimited beginner golf lessons with a PGA professional for Dhs495.

6pm: Enjoy a relaxed drink at The Sports Bar

Whether you’re catching up with mates after a round of golf, tucking into burgers and fajitas, or watching live sports on the big screens, the Sports Bar at Jumeriah Golf Estates is a relaxed hub that welcomes all comers.

Daily 7am to 10pm

8pm: Indulge in a celebrity chef menu at Nassau

Missing out on that annual holiday to the Med? Hightail it to Nassau, where celebrity chef Silvena Rowe promises to take you on a culinary tour of the Mediterranean, from Southern Europe to the Levant. Don’t miss the 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder.

Sat to Thu 6pm to midnight, Fri 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to midnight

Jumeirah Golf Estates – Golf & Country Club, daily 7am to 11pm, dubaigolf.com/jge

