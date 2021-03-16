Make Mother's Day count this year with Marks & Spencer
Sponsored: Mum’s the word…
Though we may be celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently this year, with at-home Zoom brunches and socially distanced salutes to all the beloved mums in our lives, that’s even more reason to put extra thought into a gift. There’s nothing wrong with a bouquet of roses and a nice card, but why not step it up? To help you, we’ve pulled together a range of M&S best bits for mums of all types and tastes…
For mother and child combos
Pure Cotton The Rolling Stones T-Shirt, Dhs140 and Pure Cotton The Rolling Stones T-Shirt (6-14 Yrs), Dhs95
For home lovers
Grapefruit Ginger Diffuser, Dhs110
For foodies
Vegan Truffle Caramel Selection, Dhs59
For beauty buffs
White Coconut Eau de Toilette, Dhs70
For fashionistas
Pure cotton striped relaxed jumper (2021 spring collection), Dhs140
Dine-in with mum
Lucky enough to have your mum in town? Take her for a beautiful afternoon tea experience at any M&S Café and receive 25 per cent off. Available from March 12 to 21.
