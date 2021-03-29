Staycation review: InterContinental Dubai - Festival City

A peaceful stay paired with a number of things to keep you busy (without having to leave the hotel)…

It may not be located on a majestic mountain or surrounded by greenery, but a staycation at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City offers up a unique type of serenity that can’t be explained. It’s just what you need if you want to spend uninterrupted time with the family away from your busy schedule.

The hotel offers up a peaceful stay paired with a number of things you can do without having to leave the vicinity – perfect if you want to hit the pause button. It was exactly what we were looking for after a hectic few weeks of deadlines and personal to-do lists.

The rooms

After a seamless check-in, we were escorted to our two-bedroom suite high up on the 13th floor of the hotel.

The bedrooms in the suite are located at opposite ends connected by a vast living room space – a great play area for little ones. The kitchenette space is located away from the bedrooms, so early risers looking to make coffee don’t disturb the rest of the clan.

After exploring the room and unpacking, we fought off the urge to take an afternoon nap in the serene suite and headed to Choix Patisserie & Restaurant for the afternoon tea, instead.

Afternoon Tea

After being seated we were welcomed with a refreshing drink and after a while, delicacies crafted by Chef Pierre Gagnaire who has garnered three Michelin stars made their way to our table.

We indulged in scones slathered in clotted cream and jam, macaroons, delicate and light sandwiches and of course, plenty of bite-sized sweet treats while sipping on coffee and tea.

Bellies full, we finally surrendered to a nap in the cosy bedrooms.

Dinner

Dubai Festival City Mall is directly connected to the hotel which was where we headed before dinner at Anise to help build up an appetite.

Choosing to sit indoors, we took a quick walk around the entire restaurant making a mental note of what we wanted to feast on.

From Indian to Arabic, Asian and more, the choices are numerous and we dined on pasta from the live cooking station, Indian food, sushi and more.

Post our mains, we headed to the dessert station – our favourite part of the night. Taking centre stage in the restaurant, the station boasts a number of cakes, fruit selection, unique ice cream flavours such as tiramisu and coconut from the ice cream station and much more to pick from. And after a quick walk outside to help digest, we headed back to our suite for green tea and untroubled vibes.

Breakfast

After a peaceful night sleep, we headed back to Anise to refuel with the breakfast buffet.

Similar to dinner, cooking stations located all around the restaurant are busy whipping up dishes ranging from Asian to Indian, Arabic and more. Again, we advise taking a walk around before asking the chefs to fill your plate.

Post breakfast, you can head to the pool or bask in the sun or head back to the mall to get some shopping done. Or, you can stay in the room and continue to relax, which is what we did before checking out.

The suite stay package includes breakfast, afternoon tea and your choice for dinner at one of several restaurants in the hotel itself or at Crown Plaza, the adjoining hotel, for Dhs599++.

Heading here with family since spring break around the corner? Opt for the Playcation deal which will see you and the family enjoying a suite with toys, essentials, and educational products for the kids for Dhs599++. You will also get a surprise welcome gift for little ones below 12, breakfast and lunch/dinner at Anise.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com