Saturday means the weekend and there’s a plethora of fun things to do right on our doorstep. We’ve rounded up a handy list of great Saturday deals to take advantage of, from breakfasts to happy hours and dinner deals.

Here are some of the best Saturday deals in Dubai…

Happy hours and drinks deals

Beau Rivage Bistro

This creekside bistro and bar boasts a daily happy hour, with drinks starting at Dhs29, from 4pm to 8pm each day. Staying later? From Saturday to Wednesday, opt for the ‘Drink All Night’ offer, which includes unlimited house beverages from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199 per person.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

La Mezcaleria

Chic Business Bay bar La Mezcaleria is a cool spot to enjoy a happy hour. Theirs runs from 6pm to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday with 50 per cent off selected drinks, except bottles and shots. Cheers.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Palm Bay

This Caribbean-inspired spot runs an excellent all-day happy hour every day except Friday. It runs from 12pm to 7pm with selected drinks such as beer, wines, spirits and cocktails on the menu. It has also just launched a new menu so make sure to check it out.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun & Mon 10am to 1am, Tues to Thurs 10am to 2am, Fri & Sat 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Breakfast

Bistro des Arts

Deal: Buffet, main, crepe and hot drink for Dhs119

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs99, you’ll get to help yourself from the buffet to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 3pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Boardwalk

Deal: 4/5 dishes for Dhs98

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 2pm and for Dhs98, you’ll get a savory croissant, a choice of two antipasti, poached eggs on avocado toast topped with grilled prawns, or smoked salmon & trio of sorbets and berries. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Bounty Beets

Deal: All-you-can-eat breakfast with unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Popular (and very Instagrammable) cafe Bounty Beets has a stellar breakfast deal that will likely draw you back time and time again. We vote for sitting out in the leafy garden as you tuck in to your choice of 15 bitesized breakfast dishes plus unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 12pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

Café Society

Deal: One breakfast dish and a coffee for Dhs65

Pretty Café Society serves up breakfast every day between 9am and 11am offering any item from their breakfast menu plus a freshly-brewed coffee for Dhs65. Dishes include a vegetarian breakfast, smoked salmon and poached eggs, toasted French brioche and plenty more.

Café Society, Tamani Hotel Marina, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai, breakfast served 9am to 11am daily. Tel: (04) 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Circle Cafe

Deal: All-you-can-eat breakfast plus tea or coffee for Dhs60

If you’re looking for all-you-can-eat-breakfast, the one at Circle Cafe is at your service. For Dhs60 you can tuck into your choice of 25 breakfast dishes, plus a tea or coffee (its Dhs25 for kids). Dishes include English breakfast, Mexican eggs, pancakes, croque madame, waffles, egg bagels and plenty more. You must book your table in advance as Circle Cafe does not accept walk-ins.

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, available weekdays until 12pm, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 4pm, Dhs60. circle-cafe.com/locations

Ella’s Eatery

Deal: All-you-can-eat plus hot drink or juice for Dhs65

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Organic Cafe

Deal: Huge organic full English breakfast and tea or coffee Dhs55

If you’re really hungry, check out the breakfast deal at Organic Cafe on Golden Mile. This huge breakfast comes with chicken sausage, beef bacon, two eggs, avocado on toast, baked beans, hash brown, mushroom and a tomato. Throw in a hot beverage or a juice and you’ve got yourself a brilliant breakfast, all for Dhs55. You can shop organic produce to take home at the shop opposite.

Organic Cafe, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 566 8352. organicfoodsandcafe.com

Sikka

Deal: Dhs95 for two people

If a traditional Arabic breakfast is your thing, check out a Sikka Cafe at Sikka La Mer, City Walk or Al Khawaneej. Choose options of special set menu or the a la carte menu which has dishes with Arabic, Indian and Persian flavours.

Sikka, Sikka La Mer, City Walk or Al Khawaneej, Dubai, 8am to 3pm. @sikkadubai

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Deal: Any breakfast item, a side of pancakes, unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Every Friday and Saturday, order any breakfast item and get a side of pancakes plus unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99. Include three beers or mimosas for Dhs140 all-in.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 12pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

Roast Dinners

Barrel 12

Does your weekend not feel complete without a roast dinner with all the trimmings? Well, we know just where you could go to get yours – with a great deal. Head to sports bar, Barrel 12 on The Palm Jumeirah where you can enjoy a traditional roast dinner with a glass of wine or beer for Dhs159. The roast is served on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat, 2pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (04) 552 4000. facebook.com/barrel12dxb

Palm Bay

There are few places in Dubai that bring the weekend vibes like Club Vista Mare on The Palm Jumeirah, so its an ideal spot to hit up for your Sunday roast. Check out the fairly new Palm Bay restaurant where it’s Dhs150 for a roast dinner with unlimited sides, plus there’s one house beverage included.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, roast available between 12pm and 10pm, Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

McGettigan’s

For a chilled afternoon, McGettigan’s is always a safe bet (especially if the football is on). Whether you’re visiting the popular JLT branch or the one at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, enjoy an Irish take on a roast dinner, washed down with a pint of house beer.

McGettigans, JLT, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs119. McGettigans.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Enjoy the roast of the day, with all the trimmings, at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (plenty of time). Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs100, inclusive of a house beverage.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays 2pm to 9pm, Sundays 4pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

The Rose & Crown

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am, Dhs90 for roast, Dhs250 two roasts and drinks. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Tap House

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

The Tipsy Lion

No British pub would be complete without a hearty roast dinner with all the trimmings. Enjoy yours every Saturday at brand new pub The Tipsy Lion, with a vegan or standard roast priced at Dhs99 or Dhs149 inclusive of three house beverages. A daily happy hour runs from 5pm to 8pm too.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Turn Up

Best for: Unlimited sides

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Dinner deals

Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen

Is your wine just not complete without a generous side of cheese? Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ which runs every day from 4pm to 12am. Enjoy three glasses of wine paired with three different cheeses, from a selection of six. It’s Dhs85 for 50ml, Dhs180 for 125ml and Dhs225 for 185ml.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, CITY WALK Dubai, Sat to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Lah Lah

Calling all fans of dim sum. We know just the place that you should visit. Popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah is offering unlimited dim sum, inclusive of chicken, vegetable and wagyu beef, for two hours for just Dhs79. It runs from 12pm to 3pm, between Saturday and Thursday.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Lola Taberna

Authentic new Spanish restaurant Lola Taberna recently opened at TRYP by Wyndham. Check it out on a Saturday between 1pm to 4pm for vermouth aperitif, sharing-style starters, a choice of paella for the table, a selection of desserts and unlimited beverages. It’s priced at Dhs199 for soft beverages, Dhs210 for house beverages and Dhs99 for kids aged 6 to 12. Under six go free.

Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Height, Sun to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 2476688. @lolataberna

Brunches

Note: At present, it looks like brunches are on hold, so make sure to call ahead and check with the restaurant you’re booking with

AER Lounge

For a few drinks and a bite to eat, check out AER Lounge with amazing Burj Khalifa views. from 5pm to 8pm every Saturday enjoy free-flowing drinks and bar bites priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

AER Dubai, Emirates Financial Towers, Dubai, open 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. @aerdxb

Atelier M

This Pier 7 restaurant serves up a late afternoon brunch every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. It’s priced at Dhs199 for food and Dhs299 for free-flowing house beverages and food.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 7pm Fridays and Saturdays. Tel: (04) 450 7766. @ateliermdubai

Dusty’s

Dusty’s Sunset Brunch runs every Saturday from 3pm to 7pm, making it the perfect opportunity to drink and dance as the sun sets on another exciting weekend in Dubai. On the menu you’ll find eggs Benedict, pancakes and green tea fondant, as well as delicious lobster tacos and mouth-watering Wagyu beef sliders. Of course, free-flowing drinks will match up perfectly.

Dusty’s, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (04) 354 5435. dustydxb.com

McGettigan’s Madinat Jumeirah

For a bit of Irish craic on a Saturday, head to McGettigan’s at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah for a Saturday brunch. From 2pm to 5pm tuck into some hearty dishes such as fish and chips, plus free-flowing beverages for Dhs299.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 447 0219. madinat-dubai/food-and-drinks-madinat

Sui Mui

Sitting pretty in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sui Mui has launched a Pho Real brunch on Saturdays. Expect live cooking stations, unlimited sushi and dim sum for starters, main courses such as Korean-style ribs and Chinese steamed seabass, and tropical Asian desserts.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sat 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Iris

If you’re looking for an unbeatable sunset, check out Iris at Meydan. The outdoor terrace is the perfect place to toast to the end of the weekend. From 5pm to 9pm every Saturday you can enjoy two hours of free-flowing happy hour beverages plus an Iris charcuterie board for Dhs150.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand Dubai, Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

Images: Social/Provided