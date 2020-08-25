What a way to round off the weekend…

Here at What’s On, we’re always on the hunt for new things to do in Dubai, from fun activities to great deals and brand new brunches to jazz up your weekends. A new Asian brunch is launching this Saturday, and we predict it will do just that.

If you’re one of those people who does’t like to say goodbye to the weekend, then this one’s for you. The ‘Pho Real’ Saturday night brunch will take place at pretty Asian restaurant Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29.

The brunch will run from 6pm to 10pm, with a range of traditional Asian cuisine being served buffet-style, meaning even the hungriest of mouths will be happy. It’s priced Dhs169 with soft drinks and just Dhs225 for the house beverage package.

Make sure you go with an empty stomach, as we’re sure you’ll be making your way back to the array of live cooking stations more than once. Sui Mui’s chefs will be on hand, cooking up starters like sushi, Asian tacos and dim sum.

For mains, there’s Kalbi spiced BBQ short ribs, Chinese style steamed seabass with ginger, scallion and soy or a seafood red curry, plus much more. Asian desserts include sticky rice with mango, fruit makki or Pandan crème brulee.

You’ll find the restaurant on the ground floor of the lovely The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, where it offers ‘pan-Asian’ cuisine. The venue is super-chic, with a cool dragon design on the open kitchen wrap-around, ornate gold leaves on the ceiling and soft cream chairs.

If you can handle the heat, there’s a lovely terrace outside, with lantern lights hanging overhead.

Saturday plans, sorted…

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, every Saturday evening from August 29, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Images: Provided