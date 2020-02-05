Because you shouldn’t have to choose between eggs Benedict and French toast…

Whether your weekends are normally filled with adventurous activities, or just involve staying mostly horizontal, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. If you’ve just finished an intense wakeboarding session or your looking to mend a sore head, the more breakfast you can enjoy, the better.

So, here’s six all you can eat breakfast deals to enjoy in Dubai this weekend.

Ella’s Eatery

Palm Jumeirah’s new neighbourhood cafe, Ella’s Eatery offers a tempting breakfast deal every Friday and Saturday. For Dhs65, you’ll be able to feast on over 18 different dishes, including beetroot avocado toast, blueberry pancakes, truffle scrambled eggs and so much more. You’ll also get a tea, coffee or juice to enjoy with your food. If you have a little one, they can enjoy the same deal for Dhs32, with dishes such as eggs and soldiers, blueberry pancakes, mini egg muffin and an ice-lolly.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Views East (same slip road as Club Vista Mare), Palm Jumeirah, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 12pm, Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe is one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots thanks to the incredible deal. For Dhs55, you can enjoy unlimited breakfast dishes from a wide range of options plus a coffee of your choice. Pick from cheese toasty, Nutella pancakes, shakshouka, avocado on toast, eggs any style and so much more.

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 5pm, Dhs55. circle-cafe.com/locations

Bistro Des Arts

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs99, you’ll get to help yourself from the buffet to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Nook

Enjoy a hearty breakfast buffet at Nook, Aloft Dubai South where you’ll find an extensive selection of international and local dishes which have been prepared by the hotel’s culinary team. Entrance to the buffet is priced at Dhs60 per person between 6.30am to 10.30am.

Nook Restaurant, Aloft Dubai South, Aviation City, daily 6.30am to 10.30am, Dhs60. Tel: (04) 823 8846. marriott.com

The Rose and Crown

Feat on an unlimited breakfast selection at The Rose and Crown’s brunch. Every Friday and Saturday from 11am to 2pm, you can enjoy a hearty menu of eggs, sausages, pancakes, chip butty, crispy potato pancakes, eggs cooked as per your preference, mac & cheese and more. While it’s not unlimited, you can choose six dishes (trust us, it’s enough) and you can enjoy unlimited gin for two hours.

The Rose and Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 2pm, two hours for Dhs140, Dhs50 for an additional hour. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Mina’s Kitchen

Mina’s Kitchen has a Saturday brunch which will satisfy even the latest of risers. Running from 11am to 3pm, the breakfast buffet can be raided as many times as you like in between free flowing breakfast beverages such as mimosas or bloody Marys. It’s Dhs245 including house drinks and cocktails, or Dhs145 for the soft drinks package.

Mina’s Kitchen, Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, 11am to 3pm, Dhs145 soft, Dhs245 house. Tel: (04) 511 7373. facebook.com/minaskitchendubai