Take your home cooking to a new level…

Think you know a thing or two about a good piece of meat? Then you’re sure to be familiar with dry ageing, a process whereby meat is stored under particular conditions for anywhere between 28 and 100+ days. What is left is then a juicier, tastier cut, where flavours intensify the longer it is aged.

Until now, it’s been somewhat of a challenge to find this type of meat in Dubai. It’s rarely found on a restaurant menu, and only a small amount of butchers have the means to supply it. Enter: The Dry Age Boutique, a specialist butcher shop now open in Wafi Mall.

The Dry Age Boutique offers a huge range of high-grade meat cuts including dry aged beef, lamb, duck, deer or even camel. Modelled on a designer retail concept, guests will be assigned an associate on arrival, and will be given the opportunity to sample freshly-grilled meats in store.

The boutique is the brainchild of hospitality professional and meat mastermind, Mirco Beutler, otherwise known as The Dry Ager Guy. His passion for the craft comes from years of serving dry aged meats and dry ageing technology to fine dining restaurants around the world.

Going above the expected selection for a typical butcher shop, The Dry Age Boutique will even serve exclusive cuts of 9+ Wagyu and Japanese A5, that are rarely found to buy dry aged. The store prides itself on offering the the most luxurious proteins available.

“If you’re trying to eat less meat, you should be eating the highest quality meat available and, if you’re on a high protein diet, the intramuscular fat and marbling found in our dry aged meats contain more beneficial fatty acids,” said Beutler.

The Dry Age Boutique, Wafi Mall, Wafi, Monday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, Friday 3pm to 10pm, Sunday closed. @thedryageboutique