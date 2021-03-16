What's On Dubai Awards 2021: shortlist revealed

Who will be crowned a winner this year?

It’s time to name the best in Dubai. Your favourite restaurants, the best brunches, the best spas, the best fitness clubs and more. You’ve been voting online for the What’s On Awards 2021 for over four months to help us reward the city’s best.

Whilst things are a little different this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are thrilled to announce that What’s On will be going ahead with a live (albeit, socially distanced) awards event at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina on Tuesday, March 30.

A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by the What’s On team.

But who will win? Here’s a look at the all-important shortlist…

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Brunch

Alici

Wanderlust At JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Secret Brunch at The Ritz, Cafe Belge

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Bahar

Huqqa Dubai

Ninive

Favourite Asian Restaurant

3Fils Restaurant

Hakkasan

Shanghai Me

Favourite European Restaurant

Bagatelle Dubai

folly by Nick & Scott

SAL, Burj Al Arab

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Amala, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Beach Hotel

Trèsind Studio

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Alici

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

The Artisan

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

Nobu

Taiko Dubai

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Alici

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill

Favourite Steakhouse

Observatory Bar & Grill

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Favourite Greek Restaurant

Nammos Dubai

OPA Dubai

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Entertainment

Favourite Bar

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Nola Eatery & Social House

The Irish Village

Favourite Ladies’ Night

Rosé All Night, Cove Beach Dubai

Secret Ladies Night, Atmosphere

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Favourite Show

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai

Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai

Yoga Fest

Favourite Attraction

Bounce

TEPfactor Dubai

Xstrike UAE

Favourite Daycation

Credit goes to you, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Not Another Ladies Day, W Dubai – The Palm

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Favourite Staycation

Longbeach Campground

Sonara Camp

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Food Concept

Favourite Café

Around the Block

Cassette

Kitchen 35

Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant

Common Grounds

Comptoir 102

Wild & The Moon

Favourite Business Lunch

CÉ LA VI Dubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Favourite Pub Grub

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Tap House

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Quintessential Afternoon Tea, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Favourite Delivery

Asian Wok

Go! Greek

Operation: Falafel

Favourite Dining & Lifestyle App

Privilee

The ENTERTAINER

Viya