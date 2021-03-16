What's On Dubai Awards 2021: shortlist revealed
Who will be crowned a winner this year?
It’s time to name the best in Dubai. Your favourite restaurants, the best brunches, the best spas, the best fitness clubs and more. You’ve been voting online for the What’s On Awards 2021 for over four months to help us reward the city’s best.
Whilst things are a little different this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are thrilled to announce that What’s On will be going ahead with a live (albeit, socially distanced) awards event at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina on Tuesday, March 30.
A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by the What’s On team.
But who will win? Here’s a look at the all-important shortlist…
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite Brunch
Alici
Wanderlust At JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Secret Brunch at The Ritz, Cafe Belge
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Bahar
Huqqa Dubai
Ninive
Favourite Asian Restaurant
3Fils Restaurant
Hakkasan
Shanghai Me
Favourite European Restaurant
Bagatelle Dubai
folly by Nick & Scott
SAL, Burj Al Arab
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Amala, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Beach Hotel
Trèsind Studio
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Alici
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
The Artisan
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm
Nobu
Taiko Dubai
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Alici
The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill
Favourite Steakhouse
Observatory Bar & Grill
Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Favourite Greek Restaurant
Nammos Dubai
OPA Dubai
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam
Entertainment
Favourite Bar
CÉ LA VI Dubai
Nola Eatery & Social House
The Irish Village
Favourite Ladies’ Night
Rosé All Night, Cove Beach Dubai
Secret Ladies Night, Atmosphere
Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Favourite Show
Bongo’s Bingo Dubai
Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai
Yoga Fest
Favourite Attraction
Bounce
TEPfactor Dubai
Xstrike UAE
Favourite Daycation
Credit goes to you, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Not Another Ladies Day, W Dubai – The Palm
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Favourite Staycation
Longbeach Campground
Sonara Camp
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Food Concept
Favourite Café
Around the Block
Cassette
Kitchen 35
Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant
Common Grounds
Comptoir 102
Wild & The Moon
Favourite Business Lunch
CÉ LA VI Dubai
La Cantine du Faubourg
La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Favourite Pub Grub
Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club
The Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Tap House
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Quintessential Afternoon Tea, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Favourite Delivery
Asian Wok
Go! Greek
Operation: Falafel
Favourite Dining & Lifestyle App
Privilee
The ENTERTAINER
Viya
Images: What’s On