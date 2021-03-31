Culture vultures, there’s just so much to do…

The culture scene has come alive in Dubai with several large scale art and cultural events such as Art Dubai 2021 and Rethink the Regular at Dubai Design District. And now, culture vultures have another event to add to their dairy: World Art Dubai.

The region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair is returning to Dubai from Wednesday, April 7 to Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hall 1 and 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It will run under the theme ‘‘Discovering new Perspectives’.

At the event, you will find more than 200 local and international artists plus galleries displaying their works across more than 2,000 pieces across a range of disciplines.

And you will be able to visit for a cost of just Dhs20 per adult and Dhs10 per child. There are also family packages available so make sure you check out that option when you purchase your ticket.

What to see:

Art for every wall

If the walls of your home need some decking up, World Art Dubai is the place to be with original and diverse art pieces available to purchase with prices starting from Dhs3,000.

The collection spans 27 countries including Israel (for the very first time!), Nigeria, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, who will join show stalwarts from the UK, India, Russia and more.

You will even find a collection of art created by a group of creative minds within the Dubai Police.

Watch art take shape in front of your own eyes For your graffiti and street art lovers, Urban Art DXB returns to World Art Dubai and at the event, you will find an area completely dedicated to street art. The zone will feature live sessions from local and international artists including Maddy Butcher, Fink 22 and Pure Evil. If you want an artwork customised, here’s the place to do it. Look out for the live interactive print machine that prints pieces consisting of text and colours specially selected by the buyer. Established street artists will also be available to apply stencil overlays on your canvas. There will even be other artists putting on live performances in all forms of art ranging from painting, music, dance, doodles and more. See the works of art by some of the greatest painters of all time come to life Fans of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Wassily Kandinsky will love this. World Art Dubai has collaborated with Theatre of Digital Art to take viewers on an immersive breath-taking journey that combines high-end technologies with classical art and visual effects. There will be two shows you can check out: ‘Monet to Kandinsky’ and ‘The Impressionists’. Workshops For those of you who are inspired and want to create your own work of art, there are free to attend workshops both adults and little ones can check out. There’s kettle painting, flower crown making, pottery and a photography workshop led by the team at Nikon (one for adults and one for kids). You can even attend some colourful and casual art talks with the experts over tea. Topics include the healing and positivity of art, the art of curation and the creative process led by experts and more. Additionally, stop by and meet Ella Elenzano-Orencillo at the Artify Station where you will have the chance to customise your outfit into unique art pieces. Be it a bag, shoes or an item of clothing – it’s a pitstop you have to make if you want a quick outfit makeover or style advice. And it’s free of charge. You can even get your photo painted by a robot, check out a catwalk show featuring wearable art, scope out a sustainable art exhibition and much more. To ensure the safety of visitors, a range of measures will be implemented, including social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, regular disinfection and clearly marked and defined entry and exit areas. For more information and details, visit this website here and purchase your tickets can be purchased here.

See you there!

World Art Dubai, Hall 1 and 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, April 7 to 10, Wed to Fri 1 to 9pm, Sat to to 8pm. worldartdubai.com

Images: World Art Dubai