Art Dubai 2021 will leave you inspired…

Great news art lovers! Art Dubai is back for its 14th edition and is taking place at a brand new location at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The art fair began on Monday, March 29 but the public will only get to check out the contemporary works of art on display over the weekend on Friday, April 2 and April 3 unless you receive an invitation to attend.

Here’s what you’ll find at Art Dubai 2021

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this year Art Dubai is showcasing 50 galleries from 31 countries that are spread across three tents under the iconic Gate Building.

Visitors will experience contemporary works of art from galleries across the Middle East and South and East Asia, including from Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India, Vietnam and the Philippines.

There is also strong representation from across the African continent including galleries from Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia.

The fair will also feature nine of Dubai’s top galleries as well as galleries from major and emerging international art centres.

A full list of galleries can be found here.

Head outside the tents for more…

And there’s more to see outside the tents at the curated Sculpture Park. You will find works of art by 10 artists including Emirati artists Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hussain Sharif, contemporary Mozambican artist Gonçalo Mabunda and many more.

Don’t miss the outdoor installation titled Swiss Fog Magnified, featuring over one thousand crystal glass spheres. It’s a highlight that awaits visitors in the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

There is also a new Film Programme comprising of screening stations located along DIFC’s Gate Avenue, featuring single-channel films produced by over 20 regional and international artists

You will even find a recollective black and white photographic exhibition showcasing images dating back to 2 December 1971, taken by Ramesh Shukla. 50 Years United is a visual commemoration of the upcoming 50thanniversary of the nation and offers a journey down memory lane, with portraits of the Founding Fathers, vintage landmarks and traditional customs and heritage.

Before you attend…

Aside from standard social distancing procedures, those who wish to visit will need to download and book their spots on the new Art Dubai App in advance. This is to prevent overcrowding.

The app will also keep visitors up-to-date with the latest news and announcements.

Tickets can be purchased for Dhs25 and children enter for free.

Friendly tip: Swap the heels for walking shoes and go with phones fully charged.

Art Dubai 2021, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open to the public on April 2 and 3. Tel: (0)4 563 1400 @artdubai

Images: Art Dubai and What’s On Dubai